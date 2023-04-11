News you can trust since 1873
Man, 70, and woman, 42, arrested on suspicion of arson after Good Friday van fire in Sunderland

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a van was set alight in the early hours of Good Friday.

By Tony Gillan
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:56 BST

Firefighters were scrambled at 2.26am on April 7 after a call informing them a the van was in flames in Ewesley Road, in the High Barnes area of Sunderland.

Two crews from Farringdon Community Fire Station attended the incident.

Firefighters were there within six minutes of receiving the call and left the scene at 3.28am.

The burned out removal van on Ewesley Road.The burned out removal van on Ewesley Road.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Quick actions by our crew members ensured that the blaze didn’t spread to the nearby domestic properties.

“There were no injuries and the van was taken away by a recovery lorry at around noon the same day. Police have appealed to the public for further information.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed two arrests had been made.

"Shortly after 3.10am on Friday (April 7) police received a report via the fire service of a van on fire on Ewesley Road in Sunderland,” the said.

The damaged vehicle was removed from the scene.The damaged vehicle was removed from the scene.
“Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished. Thankfully, nobody was injured. Enquires into the cause of the fire are ongoing, but at this stage we are treating it as suspected arson.

"A 42-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of arson. They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact police using the Tell Us Something page of our website or call 101 quoting reference NP-20230407-0122.”

The burned out vehicle was taken away.The burned out vehicle was taken away.
