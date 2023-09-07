News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts playing Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDPatrick Roberts playing Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
When every Sunderland player's contract will end - with some fast approaching after transfer window: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:40 BST

The summer transfer window has closed after a busy period which saw Sunderland sign 11 new players.

Several Black Cats players have also signed new contracts in recent months, after attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Some are also into the final year of their deals on Wearside, meaning the club will have some big decisions to make over the next 12 months.

Here’s a list of Sunderland’s senior players, including those out on loan, and when their deals are set to expire:

The 30-year-old looked set to leave Wearside this summer with just a year left on his contract. Pritchard remains a Sunderland player, though, and could still play a key part this season.

1. Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2024

The 30-year-old looked set to leave Wearside this summer with just a year left on his contract. Pritchard remains a Sunderland player, though, and could still play a key part this season.

Sunderland turned down a late bid from Southampton for the winger during this summer’s transfer window. The 26-year-old is likely to attract more interest in January with just a year left on his contract.

2. Patrick Roberts - Summer of 2024

Sunderland turned down a late bid from Southampton for the winger during this summer's transfer window. The 26-year-old is likely to attract more interest in January with just a year left on his contract.

Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger returned to Wearside this year. Taylor, 20, has a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021.

3. Ellis Taylor - Summer of 2024

Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger returned to Wearside this year. Taylor, 20, has a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021.

Sunderland completed the loan signing of 20-year-old striker Burstow from Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

4. Mason Burstow - Summer of 2024 (on loan from Chelsea)

Sunderland completed the loan signing of 20-year-old striker Burstow from Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

