When every Sunderland player’s contract is set to expire - with some fast approaching.

The summer transfer window has closed after a busy period which saw Sunderland sign 11 new players.

Several Black Cats players have also signed new contracts in recent months, after attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Some are also into the final year of their deals on Wearside, meaning the club will have some big decisions to make over the next 12 months.

Here’s a list of Sunderland’s senior players, including those out on loan, and when their deals are set to expire:

1 . Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2024 The 30-year-old looked set to leave Wearside this summer with just a year left on his contract. Pritchard remains a Sunderland player, though, and could still play a key part this season.

2 . Patrick Roberts - Summer of 2024 Sunderland turned down a late bid from Southampton for the winger during this summer's transfer window. The 26-year-old is likely to attract more interest in January with just a year left on his contract.

3 . Ellis Taylor - Summer of 2024 Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger returned to Wearside this year. Taylor, 20, has a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021.