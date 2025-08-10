Gateshead forward closing in on League One move

Gateshead have accepted an offer as another player looks set to move into the EFL.

Alun Armstrong has confirmed striker Jovan Malcolm is close to becoming the latest Gateshead player to secure a move into the EFL.

The former West Bromwich Albion forward joined the Heed last summer after he was released by the Championship club and went on to score 13 goals in 45 appearances during what is now likely to be his one and only season at the International Stadium. Several clubs are believed to have shown an interest in securing Malcolm’s services during the summer and the Heed rejected a derisory offer from one of their National League rivals.

Gateshead striker Jovan Malcolm (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

However, a bid from League One club Stevenage was accepted on Friday and the forward could now finalise a move to the Lamex Stadium ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Charlton Athletic. Heed manager Armstrong has confirmed he will be able to use the funds received from the deal to boost his squad - but warned he will only make a move if he can find ‘the right player’ to add to his ranks.

Speaking in the aftermath of Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat against Southend United, the former Darlington and Blyth Spartans manager told The Echo: “It wasn’t ideal preparation but a bid came in for Jovan and the kid wanted to go, we’ve had a few little things in pre-season and I want players to be here. But I can’t stop Jovan going to a League One club, I don’t think that would be fair and he has a good opportunity and we got a decent fee for him.

“I’ll need that to strengthen the squad as people can see, we were so young and naive. That’s my responsibility and we will learn from it and move on. We are working hard but it’s tough because financially that’s where we are. I can’t just bring anyone in, it has to be the right player and financially it has to be right for the club too.”

Unacceptable

Action from Gateshead's home defeat against Southend United (photo Emilio Kirtley) | Emilio Kirtley

Armstrong described his side’s opening day defeat against National League rivals Southend as ‘unacceptable’ as last year’s beaten play-off finalists punished an error-laden display from the Heed.

Sam Austin fired the visitors in front inside the opening five minutes at the International Stadium and second-half goals from Josh Walker and Charley Kendall ensured Kevin Maher’s men claimed a straightforward win on the south bank of the Tyne.

Armstrong said: “We didn’t earn anything today because we were out-run, out-fought, any cliche you want, they wanted it a lot more than us today. We looked naive and young, we took a risk in the middle and it could have gone either way because they’ve played with freedom in pre-season but it hasn’t worked today but we will learn from that.

“It will take time, I said that in the pre-match talks but it was the manner of the defeat I didn’t like. There was a lot said in the dressing room, we can’t accept that and it is a proper wake-up call for some of the players in there.”