Greg Olley lifts the National League North trophy for Gateshead FC (photo: Charles Waugh).

Gateshead have been handed an opening day trip to Dagenham and Redbridge as part of a challenging return to the National League.

The Heed are back at the top table of non-league football after their stunning second-tier title win last season and got their preparations underway with a 2-0 defeat in a behind closed doors friendly at Sunderland on Saturday.

The release of the new season fixtures will only heighten the excitement for supporters, who can now plan out the next nine months following their side as they prepare to take on a number of former Football League clubs.

The opening day trip to face the Daggers takes place on Saturday 6th August and Barnet are the first visitors to the International Stadium seven days later.

Gateshead’s first midweek fixture comes on Tuesday 16th August as Gateshead host a Notts County side that will contain former Heed stars Cedwyn Scott and Macaulay Langstaff.

All eyes will turn towards non-league football between November and December as the Premier League and Championship takes a break for the World Cup and Gateshead’s hopes for a boost in attendances have taken a boost with their fixtures during that period.

Southend United, Aldershot Town and Dagenham and Redbridge all make a trip to the south bank of the Tyne as non-league clubs around the North East will look to attract supporters from Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

There is a festive double-header with York City as the Heed face an away day on Boxing Day before hosting the Minstermen on New Year’s Day.

A final away day of the season comes on Saturday 22nd April when Williamson’s men visit Woking before the campaign comes to a close with a home game against Maidenhead United a week later.