Highly-rated ex-Sunderland loanee rejoins Championship rivals on season-long loan

Sunderland were said to be interested in bringing Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light. Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020/21 season while on loan from Wolves, before his season was cut short by a back injury.
The central defender signed a long-term contract at Molineux, which will run until 2025, last summer, before being loaned out to Birmingham and QPR during the 2021/22 campaign.
While Sanderson signed a new deal at Wolves less than 12 months ago, it was claimed that Sheffield United and Sunderland were interested in the centre-back this summer.
However, the Wolves man has re-joined former club Birmingham City on loan once more. The 22-year-old has joined the Club on a season-long deal from Wolves, and becoming new head coach, John Eustace’s first singing.
"It feels good. I am excited. I can't wait for the season.
"I enjoyed every moment of last season. The fans made me feel welcome and the boys made me feel welcome. Obviously, the staff I know quite a lot of faces.
"I can't wait to get out on the pitch. I know a lot of people here and I would like to think they are happy to see me!"
Sunderland have so far concluded permanent transfer deals for Leon Dajaku and Daniel Ballard during the window and have secured the futures of Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts after the trio signed new contracts at the Stadium of Light.