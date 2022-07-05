Loading...

Newcastle United draw up plans for new training ground

Newcastle United have drawn up plans for a brand-new training ground, according to a report.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 4:57 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The club has started work on an extension to its outdated training base in Benton. However, United’s new owners have a long-term plan to build a brand new facility, and the Gazette reported in April that a number of potential sites were being considered, including one close to the airport.

The Daily Mail have reported that plans have been drawn up by Newcastle-based Ryder Architecture for a new training centre at Parklands, “next” to Newcastle Racecourse, which is owned by the Reuben Brothers. Jamie Reuben owns 10% of the club through RB Sports & Media.

United’s plans for the site are “said to be very impressive”.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Meanwhile, the club was given permission by planners at North Tyneside Council to extend its present training ground last week. The planning application had stated: “The current training facilities fall significantly below the Premier League, and perhaps even Championship, standards.”

Eddie Howe spoke about his keenness to see the building extended and modernised in May.

"It’s hugely important for us,” said United’s head coach. “I think you’re day-to-day environment is important now we’re trying to attract world-class players to the club, and, in doing so, you need to give them an environment which matches their status.

"I think the grass and the playing facilities are excellent here, but the building itself definitely needs updating.

Newcastle United's 20-year old training ground.

Fingers crossed everything goes smoothly, and we can make those adjustments during the summer with a longer-term plan of moving training ground. However long that takes, I don’t know."

Eddie Howe