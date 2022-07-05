Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has started work on an extension to its outdated training base in Benton. However, United’s new owners have a long-term plan to build a brand new facility, and the Gazette reported in April that a number of potential sites were being considered, including one close to the airport.

The Daily Mail have reported that plans have been drawn up by Newcastle-based Ryder Architecture for a new training centre at Parklands, “next” to Newcastle Racecourse, which is owned by the Reuben Brothers. Jamie Reuben owns 10% of the club through RB Sports & Media.

United’s plans for the site are “said to be very impressive”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the club was given permission by planners at North Tyneside Council to extend its present training ground last week. The planning application had stated: “The current training facilities fall significantly below the Premier League, and perhaps even Championship, standards.”

Eddie Howe spoke about his keenness to see the building extended and modernised in May.

"It’s hugely important for us,” said United’s head coach. “I think you’re day-to-day environment is important now we’re trying to attract world-class players to the club, and, in doing so, you need to give them an environment which matches their status.

"I think the grass and the playing facilities are excellent here, but the building itself definitely needs updating.

Newcastle United's 20-year old training ground.