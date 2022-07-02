Newcastle United goalkeeper opens up on loan move to Gateshead

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United goalkeeper Dan Langley has revealed he took advice from Magpies academy manager Steve Harper before securing a loan move to Gateshead.

The 21-year-old stopper signed a season-long loan deal with the National League newcomers and will play a key role in their first season back in non-league football’s top tier.

The move across the Tyne will present Langley with his first experience of senior football and he will follow in the footsteps of a number of former and current Magpies in making a loan switch to the International Stadium.

The likes of James Tavernier, Paul Dummett and Harper himself have all represented Gateshead during the formative years of their professional careers - and Langley revealed the role the latter played in persuading him to make a similar move.

Speaking to the Echo just minutes after completing the deal, Langley said: “I spoke to Steve Harper and he said he thinks Gateshead would be a perfect fit.

“The way they play suits me and they way he sees my career progressing, it works in a number of ways for me.

“I want to come here, do as well as I can for Gateshead and go back to Newcastle in a year’s time as a better keeper and look to progress from there.”

The move comes just over six months since Gateshead made an initial enquiry to take Langley on loan.

Tentative talks took place over a deal to take Langley to the International Stadium during the second half of the National League North season but the move was scuppered by a wrist injury suffered in training.

Gateshead turned their attention towards a loan move for Aston Villa youngster Filipe Marschall and the England Under-19 goalkeeper went on to play a key role in their National League North title win with a series of impressive performances during the remainder of the season

A return for Marschall was considered but their interest in Langley always remained alive during that time and, with his loan move finally completed at the second attempt, the Magpies keeper is now ready to make up for lost time at the International Stadium.

“It was frustrating that it couldn’t happen midway through last season and to be injured during the second half of the season.

“It would have been an ideal move for me to make and it was annoying with the circumstances why it didn’t come off at the time.

“But I’m fit now, I’m raring to go and I want to push on here.

“The whole setup here is great. Talking to the manager, talking to lads I know here, they know where they want to go.

“I can’t wait to be involved in it and I can’t wait to start pre-season training next week.”

The 21-year-old stopper has been viewed as one of the brightest prospects at the Magpies academy over the last few years and he will now get his first real taste of senior football with Mike Williamson’s side next season.

Former Newcastle United forward Tom Allan has joined National League club Gateshead

Langley will be reacquainted with some familiar faces at the International Stadium with former Magpies Under-23s captain Owen Bailey playing a key role in their National League North title win last season.

Another former United academy product joined the Heed earlier this month when forward Tom Allan penned a two-year deal.

Langley is looking forward to joining his former team-mates as Gateshead look to make an impact on their return to non-league’s top tier.

He said: “I’m excited, it’s a good progression for my career and I can’t wait to get started.

“I spoke to Owen Bailey and Tom Allan after he signed last week.

“Bails said it’s a good club, it’s a good setup, the lads are all sound and they have a positive mindset so it’s great to be here.

“It’s a big league, some tough tests and it’s going to be a real challenge for me and the rest of the lads over the season.”

At six foot seven inches, Langley should have no worries coping with the physical demands of life in the National League as he comes up against former Football League clubs like Wrexham, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Scunthorpe United.

But it is a different set of demands will be placed on him by Williamson and assistant Ian Watson.

Gateshead player/manager Mike Williamson. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

One of the features of Gateshead’s National League North title triumph was their style of play as the duo encouraged their players to play out from defence.

That will no doubt continue at a higher level next season and Langley is keen to get involved in a style of play he knows all too well.

“I wouldn’t say I should be struggling with the physical side of the league,” joked the 6ft 7’ keeper.

“I know it’s going to be completely than playing in Under-23s football but I do have experience of training in with the first-team so I know what men’s football will be about.

“I’ve watched Gateshead a few times last season and I know their style of play will suit me.

“Under-23s football is all about possession so I am looking forward to getting involved in that because I want to play as many games as football.