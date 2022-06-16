Former Newcastle United forward joins newly-promoted Gateshead

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United forward Tom Allan has joined National League club Gateshead

Former Newcastle United forward Tom Allan has crossed the River Tyne to join National League neighbours Gateshead on a two-year deal.

The move means Allan has become Mike Williamson’s second signing of the summer after the former Magpies defender completed the addition of Sunderland defender Kenton Richardson last week.

After joining Newcastle as a schoolboy, Allan earned a two-year scholarship in 2016 and made his first-team debut in an FA Cup tie against Rochdale in January 2020.

After being an unused subsitute in a 1-1 draw at Spotland, Allan came off the bench to replace Jamaal Lascelles just before the hour-mark in the replay and set up Joelinton to fire home United’s final goal in a 4-1 win.

That would be Allan’s only senior outing for the Magpies but he gain first-team experience during loan spells with League One club Accrington Stanley and Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton.

He will now resume his professional career with Gateshead in the National League after he was released by Newcastle at the end of the 2021/22 season.

After putting pen to paper on a two-year deal, Allan told the club website: “I’m looking forward to it, I’m glad it is all sorted.

“It has been going on a few weeks so it’s nice to get it all signed and sealed.

“Being from the North East, you can’t help but notice how well the lads were doing last year. I only live around 25 minutes away so it’s ideal for me and I know quite a few of the boys already.

“It was a no-brainer.

“Knowing a few of the lads will break the ice a bit when I first go in there a week on Monday. Whatever happens, I have that connection with Bails (Gateshead midfielder Owen Bailey) and I spoke to him before I came anyway.

“He showed me what it was going to be like so I am looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, Gateshead have announced they will kick-off their pre-season schedule with a behind closed doors friendly against Sunderland on Saturday, July 2.

Further friendlies have been arranged with Northern Premier League East neighbours Hebburn Town and Dunston UTS, former National League North rivals Spennymoor Town and League Two club Harrogate Town.