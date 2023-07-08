The National League side held the Black Cats at bay during the opening 20 minutes before taking the lead with a deflected effort from young wing-back Connor Pani.

The lead was doubled moments later when former Newcastle United forward Adam Campbell produced a stunning long-range effort that put his side fully in control in front of an impressive crowd at the International Stadium. But Dan Neil got Tony Mowbray’s side back into the game five minutes before the interval and it was the Black Cats that went on to secure a win thanks to second-half goals from Niall Huggins and Michael Spellman.

Heed defender Richardson, who made three senior appearances during a two-year stay at the Stadium of Light, believes his side can take a lot of promises from the part they played in an entertaining affair.

He told The Echo: “It was a very good test and we all really enjoyed it.

“They are obviously a very good side but I thought we played some very good stuff and we pressed them very well. There were spells when we didn’t have the ball but we held our shape and stayed disciplined very well. We had to be alert because when they get in dangerous areas they can hurt you.

“The gaffer wants us to be brave on the ball and I think we did that after the first half of the first half when we had to sit back quite a lot and make sure we didn’t get picked off. I thought we held shape well but overall it was a good workout.”

Richardson endured an injury-hit first season at the International Stadium after joining Gateshead in the aftermath of his release from Sunderland last summer. Despite spending a number of months on the sidelines, the versatile defender showed his promise and ability as his form earned him a first call-up to the England C squad.

As he prepares for a second year with the Tynesiders, Richardson is keen to ‘soak up’ as much knowledge as he can from Heed manager Mike Williamson, who made over 130 Premier League appearances at the heart of Newcastle’s defence during a six-year stay at St James Park.

“It’s tactically, getting that understanding of positional play and getting playing again,” he explained.

“I just want to soak up as much as I can from the gaffer because he’s played as a centre-back at the highest level and I just want to learn from him. But I can only do that by staying injury-free. In total I think I missed four months last year so I need to be available as much as I can and hopefully enjoy a positive season.”

