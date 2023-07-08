'Fantastic attributes' - James Copley's Sunderland player rating photo gallery after South Shields clash - including one 9
The home side took the lead in the first half through Paul Blackett before new signing Hemir equalised for Sunderland. Blackett netted a second in the second half to put Shields’ 2-1 up before Jack Clarke scored the Black Cats’ second equaliser of the afternoon.
Clarke, who has been the subject of transfer interest from Burnley, then put Sunderland 3-2 up before South Shields struck back again to make it 3-3. Sub Chris Rigg then made it 4-3 to Sunderland.
The Black Cats will now face Gateshead later today with the rest of Tony Mowbray’s squad set for a run-out but how did Sunderland’s players get on against South Shields at Mariners’ Park?
Sunderland fielded a different XI towards the end of the game but here, James Copley delivers his player ratings after the game against South Shields focusing on those that made meaningful contributions: