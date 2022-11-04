Gateshead captain Greg Olley wants his side to put their poor league form to one side as they look to pull off an FA Cup shock against League Two side Stevenage.

The former Newcastle United academy midfielder was on target in midweek as his stunning long-range effort put the Heed ahead in their visit to National League promotion challengers Chesterfield. But it was the Spireites that took the honours thanks to an equaliser from Joe Quigley and Liam Mandeville’s second-half winner.

That left Gateshead second from bottom in the National League table but they will take a welcome break from their struggles when they host Stevenage at the International Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Their visitors arrive on the back of a 1-1 draw at struggling Colchester United that kept them within three points of League Two leaders Leyton Orient.

Despite the contrasting forms of the two sides, Olley insisted Gateshead can make life uncomfortable for the Boro and match last year’s achievement of reaching the FA Cup second round.

The former Newcastle United academy midfielder told The Echo: “A big thing on the bus after last night’s game (at Chesterfield) was we can leave what’s happened so far this year and concentrate on something different. The FA Cup gives us a little bit of release from the league and the competition is win or you are out.

“I would like to think Stevenage are in a worse position than us, coming up here, they probably saw the draw and if it was at their place they’d have been a lot happier. They’ve got to travel up here, especially looking outside, it’s wet and windy. It’s the FA Cup, anything can happen, we had a good run last year, and we showed a good side of us against Charlton and we have to replicate that. We can take so much away from that night.”

Olley stressed his determination to help his side improve their results by improving his own form. The talented midfielder was in inspirational form last season as he led the Heed to the National League North title and is keen to reach those heights once again and answer some questions being asked of him and his team-mates.

