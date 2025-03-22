Gateshead boss aims for positive end to a challenging week as Tamworth lie in wait

Gateshead face National League rivals Tamworth at the International Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Magnay has revealed he has held ‘open and honest’ conversations with his Gateshead squad as they look to bring an end to a poor run off for that has jeopardised their National League play-off place.

After emerging from successive home games against Maidenhead United and Braintree Town without a point to their name, the Heed are now without a win in their last six games and have lost their last three on the bounce. Another home clash lies in wait on Saturday afternoon when in-form Tamworth travel to Tyneside at the end of a week of speculation over a possible takeover of their hosts - and Magnay is hopeful he will see the fruits of his discussions with his players and a training session he felt was one of the best he has witnessed ‘in a long time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead have named Carl Magnay as their new manager (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

He told the club website: “As a result of the game on Tuesday, we’ve had loads of discussion and there’s been a number of meetings, asking questions of ourselves and asking questions of the players, just having a real open and honest chat. It’s been really good and allowing the players to say their bit. Ultimately, we are all together and trying to achieve the same thing - so from that perspective, it’s been really positive. Then this morning (Friday), it’s probably the best training session we’ve had in a long time in terms of the application, the work-rate and the general good feeling within the group. Coming off the back of a really disappointing run, it’s great to see that mentally they are able to park it and go again.”

Tamworth will arrive at the International Stadium in contrasting form to the Heed after embarking on a six-game unbeaten run that had brought points returns against the likes of Dagenham and Redbridge, Oldham Athletic and Southend United over the last month. That means the Lambs have moved to within five points of the play-off places during the final stages of a season that has already brought a run to the FA Cup third round, where an extra-time defeat against Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur captured the attention of the national media.

Magnay admitted he will prepare his players for a physical test and called on his squad to show ‘grit, determination and pride’ to put an end to their poor run of form.

He said: “They are on a great run, in the last six they’ve won three and drawn three. They bring a huge challenge in terms of aerial duels and contact in the box. We expect them to approach the game in that way so it’s critical that defensively we have to give everything, protect the goal with everything we have and stop crosses because they’ve got the long throw. Physically, when you look at the stature of our team, it’s not a big side but you have to compensate for that. We can’t wait a magic wand over everyone, making them a foot taller and 15 kilos heavier and all the rest of it. You just have to dig within yourself and have that grit, determination and pride to not let your opponent get the better of you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defensive quartet Joe Grayson, Kenton Richardson, Brandon Haunstrup and Robbie Tinkler are all hoping to return to contention over the coming weeks - but Saturday’s home clash will come to soon. Magnay could hand a start to versatile midfielder Tyrelle Newton after he made his own return from injury with substitute appearances in the recent defeats to Braintree and Maidenhead.