There is a crucial meeting of two North East clubs as the Northern Premier League East play-off race approaches its conclusion.

Former Sunderland star Brian Atkinson has been told he has done ‘a fantastic job’ as manager of Northern Premier League East Division club Newton Aycliffe - by the man hoping to dent his play-off hopes.

Aycliffe will host former Northern League rivals Dunston UTS as both sides look to officially confirm their top five place in non-league’s fourth tier on Monday afternoon and take a big step closer towards what would be another historic promotion for both clubs.

Dunston UTS manager Jon McDonald (photo Eric Murphy) | Eric Murphy

Ahead of the game, Dunston manager Jon McDonald hailed the progress Aycliffe have made under former Black Cats midfielder Atkinson and is relishing a big occasion at the Ashcourt Group Stadium as the two sides look to secure second place in the table during the final week of the season.

He told The Echo: “I like Brian, I have a lot of respect for him and I like the way his team plays. He’s done a fantastic job at Aycliffe and we know it will be a severe test. Every time we play against them, it’s always been a really good game between two sides that have a very similar style of play. I have huge respect for Brian and I am genuinely looking forward to the game because I am absolutely sure it will be a good game and a big one for both of us in terms of the play-offs.”

Dunston have been dealt some bad news ahead of the game after key defender Tom Devitt suffered a broken ankle in last weekend’s defeat at Consett and will now focus his attempts on returning to fitness ahead of pre-season.