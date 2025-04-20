Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland striker saw himself on the scoresheet with a stunning solo goal against Bristol City on Good Friday

Bristol City legend Louis Carey has singled out Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda for praise following his performance in the Black Cats' 2-1 defeat at Ashton Gate on Friday.

While it was a frustrating afternoon for Sunderland, who fell to their first loss in four matches, Carey believes Mayenda was a rare bright spark in an otherwise flat display from Régis Le Bris' side.

“Like I said, he was the outlet; he used his body very well to take the ball and he also found the space to turn and run and push Bristol City back at times,” Carey said after the match. “And he was the only player, I felt, was going to impact the game from Sunderland.”

Mayenda’s performance underlined his growing importance in the Sunderland frontline. The 19-year-old has now racked up 13 goal contributions this season in all competitions, and once again demonstrated his ability to carry the ball, hold up play, and stretch defences — even in defeat.

With the play-offs already secured, Sunderland will be hoping Mayenda can maintain his form heading into the final weeks of the campaign. His directness and physical presence could be vital as the Black Cats look to bounce back quickly and carry momentum into the post-season.

Having arrived from French side Sochaux in 2023, Mayenda has steadily earned his place as an important member of Régis Le Bris’ squad after a tough first campaign, and Friday's performance served as another reminder of his potential — and his value to Sunderland’s promotion push.

Mayenda is currently battling for a starting role with fellow forward Wilson Isidor, who has also impressed this season with 14 goal contributions to his name. The competition between the two attackers has helped raise the standard in Sunderland’s forward line compared to last season, offering Le Bris a real headache heading into the play-offs, albeit a good one.

