Elliot hails 'tremendous' Gateshead after comeback win against Bromley
Gateshead interim manager Rob Elliot described his squad as ‘absolutely tremendous’ after they rounded off their National League season by coming from a goal down to beat Bromley.
A Bromley side managed by Elliot’s former Newcastle United goalkeeper coach Andy Woodman took the lead with just 11 minutes on the clock at the International Stadium with a goal from Olufela Olomola. The former Hartlepool United forward found time and space at the far post to get on the end of a Myles Weston cross before heading beyond James Montgomery.
That lead remained in place until half-time but was immediately put under threat during the early stages of the second-half as Kieron Evans and Kain Adom both went close to getting Gateshead back on level-terms. However, the greatest threat came from the visitors as Heed keeper Montgomery produced more penalty heroics to keep out a spot-kick from Louis Dennis after Louis Storey had been controversially punished for a challenge on the visitors forward.
A deserved equaliser arrived 13 minutes from time when the impressive Joe Grayson fired in a pass to Greg Olley and that allowed the Heed captain to take a touch before dinking the ball beyond Lewis Thomas. That set the platform for Gateshead player-assistant manager Louis Storey to snatch all three points for his side in the closing stages as he finished from close range after good work from substitute Dajaune Brown.
The win, coupled with results elsewhere, mean Gateshead will now visit FA Trophy Final opponents Solihull Moors on Tuesday night in the play-off eliminator round - and Elliot is hoping his side can create more ‘amazing memories’ for supporters over the next three weeks and write their names into the club’s history books.
He told The Echo: “They (Bromley) made a few changes, we made changes, it wasn’t fluid but we got a good win and I thought we played really well. They had one chance really, but we got the win, and I am so proud of the boys after what they’ve been through. They are just absolutely tremendous, they never stop and they have bought into what we want from them so well.
“They (Gateshead supporters) have been amazing during the season, it’s a lovely send-off for us and we need to really enjoy the fact we’ve had a brilliant season and we’ve made some amazing memories. We will do everything we can to push it as far as we can as long as we give it a go and represent this club in the right way, we will all be really happy.”
