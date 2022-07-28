Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe must choose his pairing in central defence, and it’s seemingly a case of who will partner summer signing Sven Botman, who played 45 minutes against Benfica on Tuesday night.

Botman, signed from Lille for £35million, is left-footed, but he can also play on the right, and fans have been speculating on whether he’ll play with right-footed Fabian Schar – or left-footed Dan Burn.

Botman’s preference, not surprisingly, is to play on the left.

“Well, I like the left side more,” said the 22-year-old. “I actually played for three or four years not on the right side, so it will be a little bit uncomfortable (to play on the right).

"The game (against 1860 Munich in pre-season), I was looking left, right. It was a little bit strange.

"People think the centre-back left or right is totally the same position, but totally different. It’s the same with left-back or right-back. It’s not the same. I prefer the left, but I will play where the coach needs me.”

Newcastle United new signing Sven Botman.

Botman – who spoke to the Gazette at length about his move to United – quickly settled into squad during this month’s tour of Austria.