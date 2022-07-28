Howe must choose his pairing in central defence, and it’s seemingly a case of who will partner summer signing Sven Botman, who played 45 minutes against Benfica on Tuesday night.
Botman, signed from Lille for £35million, is left-footed, but he can also play on the right, and fans have been speculating on whether he’ll play with right-footed Fabian Schar – or left-footed Dan Burn.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland boss Alex Neil drops a major transfer hint ahead of Coventry City clash
-
2
Sunderland and Norwich City ‘eye’ ex-Everton star as Coventry City boss ‘excited’ by new addition
-
3
The Echo's understanding of Ellis Simms and Nathan Broadhead transfer situations - The Roar Podcast!
-
4
Ex-Sunderland captain delivers interesting verdicts on Cats, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, West Brom's chances
-
5
National publication predicts shock Championship finishes for Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Middlesbrough and Burnley ahead of new season
Botman’s preference, not surprisingly, is to play on the left.
“Well, I like the left side more,” said the 22-year-old. “I actually played for three or four years not on the right side, so it will be a little bit uncomfortable (to play on the right).
"The game (against 1860 Munich in pre-season), I was looking left, right. It was a little bit strange.
"People think the centre-back left or right is totally the same position, but totally different. It’s the same with left-back or right-back. It’s not the same. I prefer the left, but I will play where the coach needs me.”
Botman – who spoke to the Gazette at length about his move to United – quickly settled into squad during this month’s tour of Austria.
Asked about his first experiences as a United player, he said: “Nice, really good. The first few days, I was new to everything, so I had to adapt a lot of things, but this kind of camp (Austria) has quickened up the process.”