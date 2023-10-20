Borussia Dortmund suffer major injury blow ahead of Newcastle United clash - but ex-Man Utd man back
Borussia Dortmund injury news: Newcastle United’s next Champions League opponents could be without one of their future stars on Wednesday night.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Borussia Dortmund could be without striker Youssoufa Moukoko for their trip to Tyneside on Wednesday after he suffered an injury whilst on international duty with Germany. Moukoko, who became the youngest player to make 50 Bundesliga appearances earlier this year, is expected to miss Dortmund’s clash with Werder Bremen this evening and is a doubt for their match with Newcastle United on Wednesday night.
Speaking ahead of their return to football, Dortmund boss Edin Terzic admitted that Moukoko wouldn’t be available for the match against Bremen, however, he did reveal that he would be able to call upon one of his key players again.
Terzic said: “Marcel Sabitzer will be available again. Unfortunately, Youssoufa Moukoko has sustained a strain in his thigh and will not be able to take part tomorrow.”
Moukoko’s absence is amplified by the fact that former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller returned from international duty later than the rest of his teammates, putting his availability for their clash with Werder Bremen in doubt. Niclas Fullkrug has started their last three league games and will be one of the main contenders to lead the line against Newcastle on Wednesday night.
Moukoko meanwhile, was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United at the end of last season, before the 18-year-old extended his stay at Signal Iduna Park. The teenager burst onto the scene as a youngster at Dortmund, excelling in their youth teams before making the step-up to the senior side where he has netted 13 times in all competitions.