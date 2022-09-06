Newcastle United Premier League rivals to sign free agent Eddie Howe was told to get in January
Wolverhampton Wanderers are hoping to secure the signing of free agent Diego Costa this week.
The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker arrived in England on Tuesday night to complete a Premier League return after five years away.
Costa boasts an impressive record in the English top flight with 52 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea between 2014 and 2017. But the 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro in January 2022.
Shortly after his release, Newcastle United were urged to sign Costa on a free as Eddie Howe looked to bolster his attacking options with Callum Wilson out injured.
Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider at the time: “If I was Newcastle I’d take him tomorrow
“He is a proven goalscorer at the highest level. He has got an edge to him as well. He’s a fighter. That edge could get Newcastle out of trouble.
“Draws are no good for them at the moment. They need to win football matches and Costa is a match-winner.”
The Magpies refrained from making a move for the former Brazil and Spain international, instead signing strikers Chris Wood in January and Alexander Isak in the summer.
While Wolves appear to be closing in on a move for Costa, there are concerns that his work permit could be rejected due to his lack of recent international appearances, age and the fact he hasn’t played a competitive football match since December 2021. Costa was last capped for Spain during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.