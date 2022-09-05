Newcastle United disallowed goal named in three worst VAR decisions ever alongside Everton howler
Newcastle United were held to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday but felt they had a goal wrongly disallowed.
Many players, managers, pundits and former referees have criticised Michael Salisbury’s decision to overturn Tyrick Mitchell’s own goal following VAR intervention.
A VAR check disallowed the goal for a foul by Joe Willock on Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita despite the Newcastle man being nudged by Mitchell beforehand.
The decision has been branded one of the worst VAR calls ever in the Premier League after a review of every controversial decision made using the system since it was introduced for the 2019-20 season.
Most Popular
-
1
'A tough night': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Middlesbrough defeat and Ross Stewart injury
-
2
PIF finalising big money move that could be a huge boost for Newcastle United
-
3
Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0 Highlights after Riley McGree goal and Ross Stewart injury blow
-
4
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray gives this update on concerning Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin injuries
-
5
Sunderland AFC injury news: The latest on Niall Huggins and Dan Ballard pre-Middlesbrough
Read More
Listing the top 10 worst VAR decisions in the Premier League, Daily Star ranked Newcastle’s disallowed goal against Crystal Palace in third.
The use of VAR was deemed a ‘blunder’ for seeming to ignore the fact that Willock was nudged into Guaita by Mitchell.
West Bromwich Albion’s disallowed goal against Southampton in 2021 was listed in second as an offside call was made against Mbaye Diagne despite the player clearly being onside.
The ‘worst’ VAR call in the Premier League happened earlier this year as Everton were denied a clear penalty against Manchester City after Rodri appeared to handle the ball inside the area. A VAR check showed the ball hitting midway up the midfielder’s arm yet no handball was given.
In fourth was another controversial VAR call over the weekend which saw West Ham denied a late equaliser against Chelsea. Maxwel Cornet found the net before VAR awarded a free-kick to Chelsea after Jarrod Bowen jumped over goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.