Newcastle United disallowed goal named in three worst VAR decisions ever alongside Everton howler

Many players, managers, pundits and former referees have criticised Michael Salisbury’s decision to overturn Tyrick Mitchell’s own goal following VAR intervention.

A VAR check disallowed the goal for a foul by Joe Willock on Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita despite the Newcastle man being nudged by Mitchell beforehand.

The decision has been branded one of the worst VAR calls ever in the Premier League after a review of every controversial decision made using the system since it was introduced for the 2019-20 season.

Joe Willock of Newcastle United receives medical treatment after colliding with Vicente Guaita of Crystal Palace (not pictured), leading to a VAR decision to rule out a Newcastle United goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on September 03, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Listing the top 10 worst VAR decisions in the Premier League, Daily Star ranked Newcastle’s disallowed goal against Crystal Palace in third.

The use of VAR was deemed a ‘blunder’ for seeming to ignore the fact that Willock was nudged into Guaita by Mitchell.

West Bromwich Albion’s disallowed goal against Southampton in 2021 was listed in second as an offside call was made against Mbaye Diagne despite the player clearly being onside.

The ‘worst’ VAR call in the Premier League happened earlier this year as Everton were denied a clear penalty against Manchester City after Rodri appeared to handle the ball inside the area. A VAR check showed the ball hitting midway up the midfielder’s arm yet no handball was given.