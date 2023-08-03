Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Major Tino Livramento hint amid Newcastle United speculation

Southampton defender Tino Livramento is not expected to feature for the Saints in their Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday amid growing speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle United. Livramento has reportedly not travelled with the Southampton squad ahead of Friday night’s season opener.

Livramento has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle this summer and whilst Southampton remained steadfast in their valuation of the teenager, Newcastle are now ‘closing in’ on an agreement with the Saints over a deal for the defender.

PSG ‘close in’ on deals for Newcastle United-linked duo

Ligue 1 champions PSG are closing in on deals for two players that have been linked with a move to St James’ Park in the not too distant past. During their hunt for attacking players, the Magpies were linked with moves for Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos, however, both now appear to be on their way to the Parc Des Princes.

Dembele only signed a new deal at the Camp Nou last summer and played a major role in helping Xavi’s side lift the La Liga trophy, however, PSG have reportedly triggered a £50m release clause for the winger who is expected to make the move back to France, seven years after leaving Rennes to join Borussia Dortmund.

PSG are also reportedly close to sealing a move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. Ramos was briefly linked with a move to Tyneside last summer amid interest in Hugo Ekitike, however, they opted to move for Alexander Isak instead.

PSG are expected to pay in the region of £70m for the 22-year-old who netted 27 goals in all competitions for his club last season. Ramos’ stock rose significantly after he netted a hat-trick against Fabian Schar’s Switzerland during the World Cup in Qatar.