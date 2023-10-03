Newcastle United duo handed major England boost as Crystal Palace suffer injury blow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Longstaff’s chances of being called-up to the England squad for the first time have received a major boost after it was revealed that Eberechi Eze will miss the next six weeks of action after suffering a hamstring injury. Eze made his England debut back in June and was called-up by Southgate for their games against Ukraine and Scotland last month, however, he will not play a part of their upcoming international games.

Eze’s absence could open the door for Longstaff to receive his first ever call-up to the national team. The 25-year-old has been superb for Newcastle United in recent games, bringing a solidity to a midfield that was overrun in a few games before the last international break.

However, Longstaff will face intense competition for a spot in Southagte’s squad with players like James Ward-Prowse and Raheem Sterling knocking on the door for their respective returns to the squad. Kieran Trippier is expected to be included alongside Callum Wilson who, despite picking up a minor injury that has kept him out of Newcastle’s last two games, has enjoyed a good start to the season in-front of goal.

Nick Pope has kept five successive clean sheets in all competitions and could be in-line for a return to the squad after being omitted from Southgate’s previous selection. Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, could also be handed a first senior call-up after a sterling start to the season.

Anthony Gordon has been in brilliant form for Newcastle United this season.

If Southgate opts to call-up a winger rather than a central midfielder to cover Eze’s absence, then he will be hard pressed not to include Gordon. After a brilliant summer for England’s Under-21’s which saw him named as Player of the Tournament for the European Under-21 Championship, the former Everton man has continued this momentum on Tyneside, putting in some tireless displays on the left-wing to elevate his game to new levels.