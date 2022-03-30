The Newcastle squad have returned to training at Darsley Park after a week in Dubai during the international break.

Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood and Emil Krafth were all absent due to representing their respective nations this week.

The World Cup Qualifiers saw Guimaraes score his first goal for Brazil against Bolivia on Tuesday night while Almiron and Wood also got on the scoresheet for Paraguay and New Zealand respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Schar of Newcastle United (R) and assistant head coach Jason Tindall applaud the travelling fans at the end of the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on March 10, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Krafth couldn’t help Sweden secure a place at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar as they were beaten 2-0 by Poland.

Kieran Trippier (foot) and Callum Wilson (calf) have been recovering from injury and have returned to light training in the gym. Neither are out on the grass in full training just yet as they aim to return to first team action by the end of April.

Martin Dubravka was sent home from international duty with Slovakia due to illness and Fabian Schar withdrew from the Switzerland squad because of an ongoing adductor issue. Neither player has been spotted training so far this week as they remain doubts for Sunday’s match.

Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates after scoring against Bolivia during their South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz on March 29, 2022. (Photo by JORGE BERNAL / AFP) (Photo by JORGE BERNAL/AFP via Getty Images)

And with eight first team regulars unavailable to train in the first half of the week, several Under-23s players were given the call to work alongside the first team.

Isaac Westendorf, Remi Savage and Joe White were all pictured on the club website.

Jamal Lewis is also back in training having not been included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the second half of the season due to injury.

Allan Saint-Maximin has returned to regular training during the break and is in contention for his first Newcastle start since February 13.

Eddie Howe’s side are preparing for a return to Premier League action at Spurs as they hope to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Chelsea and Everton.

A result in North London would help ease any lingering relegation concerns that bit further with the Magpies currently sitting nine points clear of the bottom three with nine games remaining.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.