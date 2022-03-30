Mehrdad Ghodoussi reacts to 'incredible' Newcastle United development
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has praised the ‘incredible achievement’ which saw Newcastle United Foundation open a new £8million sports and education hub in the city centre.
NUCASTLE was officially opened by Newcastle legend and current loan co-ordinator Shola Ameobi at the Murray House site just a stone’s throw from St James’s Park.
The hub, which includes a rooftop 4G pitch, aims to to welcome more than 100,000 visitors in its first 12 months with the Newcastle United Foundation delivering more than 30 programmes from the building, including disabled, girls and walking football as well as employability sessions and wellbeing workshops.
Ghodoussi wasn’t in attendance on Tuesday but the club were represented by head coach Eddie Howe and captain Jamaal Lascelles.
And following the official opening, the United co-owner commented: “Incredible achievement through perseverance and hard work. A credit to the community and the North East. So sorry we couldn’t be there [on Tuesday].”