Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Zagadou contract extension ‘talks ongoing’

Borussia Dortmund are preparing to open talks with defender Dan-Axel Zagadou over extending his stay at the club amid speculation linking him with a summer move to the Premier League.

Dan-Axel Zagadou of Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the defender with boss Ralf Rangnick a big admirer following his time in Germany. Newcastle United have also been linked with the defender who joined Dortmund from PSG in 2017.

Zagadou is highly-rated across Europe and many believe that the 22-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-defender, including Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc:

“We would like to see him develop here with Dortmund as we hope to see him unlock his potential with us.” Zorc said. “There are talks ongoing over a new contract as we speak.”

If no agreement can be reached between club and player, then Zagadou will be available to move on a free transfer in the summer.

Newcastle enquire about Ligue 1 ace

Recent reports have suggested that Lyon defender Jason Denayer could be set for a reunion with his former teammate Bruno Guimaraes on Tyneside.

Newcastle have reportedly submitted an enquiry to sign the Belgian international, however, they may face stiff competition for his signature with Barcelona, Napoli and Juventus also showing interest.

Denayer has been one of Lyon’s most consistent performers since he joined the Ligue 1 side from Manchester City in 2018.

Chelsea join Webster hunt

Newcastle United’s search for a defender last month landed them at the door of Brighton and Hove Albion. Boyhood Newcastle fan Dan Burn was the man signed from the Seagulls, however, they did reportedly show interest in Adam Webster before moving for Burn.

The Mirror are reporting that Webster could be on the move in the summer, however, Premier League interest in him may not only come from the north east.