'Sunderland is behind you' - City cheers on Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

That’s the message for local lads Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford ahead of England’s match in the Euro 2020 semi-finals against Denmark.

Football fans across Wearside have united to send their love and good luck to the pair, who came up through Sunderland AFC’s Academy before moving on to Liverpool and Everton respectively.

Now, the city wants to see the ‘pride of Sunderland’ help bring football – with the trophy in tow – home.

Goalkeeper Pickford has kept five clean sheets out of five in the delayed Euros tournament, with Henderson netting a goal to make it 4-0 in England’s quarter-final against Ukraine.

It was his first international goal in more than 60 appearances for his country.

The midfielder attended Farringdon Community Academy, while Pickford was a pupil at St Robert of Newminster School in Washington.

Here are your messages of support from the Sunderland Echo’s social media pages:

Julie Richardson: “Good luck lads. Ours for the taking, bring it home.”

Deb Brown: “Good luck, you can do this, keep playing as you are and fighing.”

Susie Rooks: “Good luck lads for tonight, win win win.”

England stars Jordan Henderson, left, and Jordan Pickford. Pictures: Getty Images.

Janet Lamb: “Come on lads make the Mackems even more proud by bringing that home.”

Eileen Joyce: “All the luck in the world lads, we’re all behind you.”

Paula Ryan Rudkin: “Good luck lads. Pickford is some boy like, one hell of a goalkeeper.”

Jessica Edmundson: “Good luck lads. Sunderland is all behind you.”

Alvin Allan: “It’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s coming. Pickford bringing it home.”

Kevin Laverick: “Make Sunderland proud.”

Patricia Smith: “Good luck Jordans - another goal - another clean sheet!”

