How a Danish SAFC fan is predicting England will beat Denmark - and go on to win Euro 2020

Once they do, they will get to win the tournament …. on penalties.

And that’s according to a Danish fan of Sunderland Football Club who has given his prediction for the big match to the Echo.

Søren Plovgaard has backed the Black Cats since 1981 when he was a volunteer worker at the former Leonard Cheshire Home at Matfen Hall.

Søren Plovgaard next to an Assens street sign which has the name of the Denmark coach.

Now, he’s a lone Sunderland supporter in a picturesque little Danish seaside port where Sunderland star Thomas Sørensen started his career.

He told us: “I reckon I am the only Sunderland fan in Assens – a seaside town with 6500 inhabitants.”

The 59-year-old journalist shared his predictions for England’s Euro semi-final and said: “Is football coming home? Well, it is certainly all there for England to win the Euro 2020.

“A sell-out Wembley with only 7500 Danish fans is the perfect place and time for England to rise to the occasion.

Søren Plovgaard and his tribute to Sunderland.

“So far, Denmark has been the big story of the Euros. Eriksen’s cardiac arrest and after that the amazing atmosphere in the Parken Stadium that turned the Danish capital into Wonderful Copenhagen.

“Wins against Wales and the Czech Republic and now a short trip to London for a semi-final against England.

“Can Denmark really go all the way? They can, but I doubt they will.

“I expect Denmark to give England one hell of a match on Wednesday night. Tight stuff. A nervous night for both countries. I expect Denmark to stay classy for 90 minutes and maybe more. But I expect England to clinch it in the end.

Pictured at the Copenhagen Euro 2020 Fan Zone.

“Denmark has had the momentum of the tournament so far, but the English will certainly feel that their momentum has come now, too.

“So it is 2-1 England for me. And Kane won’t score…

“There will be tears in every corner of Denmark – but not for long. Danes already sees themselves as winners after overcoming the fatal night with Christian Eriksen that galvanised the team and the country for the weeks ahead.

“And they will certainly appreciate going out to England put up against losing to other countries.

Søren pictured in Amsterdam for the Denmark game with Wales which Denmark won 4-0.

“Whereas Denmark might have been everyone’s second team throughout the tournament so far, every football supporter in Denmark has England as their second football country. There is hardly a Dane who does not have a favourite club in England. Most likely in the Premier League, but you can also find supporters of North East clubs.”

Søren also thinks that England can go on and win the competition in Sunday’s final, adding: “They will come home – and England will eventually win it on penalties… Now, isn’t that is a real fairy tale?”

Søren once saw Sunderland winning 1-0 against FC Midtjylland in a pre season match in Denmark in August 2013.

He added: “My last time at The Stadium of Light was in November 2014 when I watched a 1-1 draw against Everton.”

