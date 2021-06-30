12 pictures show what was happening in Sunderland the last time England beat Germany in a knockout match
Ever wondered what was happening on Wearside the last time England beat Germany in a knockout match?
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:37 pm
We’ve got the answers after sifting through the Sunderland Echo archives to find everything that was happening on that famous day – as well as the exciting weeks before it.
From the latest bargains in the shops to the programmes which were on TV in 1966, we have it all.
Which were the best fashion bargains in the Sunderland stores and what live entertainment could you enjoy in the clubs that night? We have got all that as well.
So as we wait for England to take the next step on their Euro journey, let’s look back on a famous year in football – and what was happening closer to home in 1966.
