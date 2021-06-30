12 pictures show what was happening in Sunderland the last time England beat Germany in a knockout match

We’ve got the answers after sifting through the Sunderland Echo archives to find everything that was happening on that famous day – as well as the exciting weeks before it.

From the latest bargains in the shops to the programmes which were on TV in 1966, we have it all.

Which were the best fashion bargains in the Sunderland stores and what live entertainment could you enjoy in the clubs that night? We have got all that as well.

So as we wait for England to take the next step on their Euro journey, let’s look back on a famous year in football – and what was happening closer to home in 1966.

1. Palais night at the Locarno Hats, balloons and star prizes were all on offer at Palais Night at the Locarno on the night England played Germany in the World Cup Final. And there was dancing to the Denny Holland Band and the Ted Poole Trio. Admission was 7 shillings.

2. Your chance to look cool The dapper man around Sunderland could head to Joplings where Norfolk jackets - with a 'wide range of neat checks' - were selling for £7 and 15 shillings. Hipster trousers were 69 and 6 from the same store.

3. Bargains galore at Blacketts Ladies heeled sandals for 18 shillings and sixpence, brown suede casuals for 25 shillings and clutch handbags for 10 shillings. It was all on offer in a stocktaking clearance at Blacketts on World Cup Final day.

4. A bargain set of wheels With so much to do and see, you would need a car to get around. How about a 4-door Ford Cortina Deluxe for £395 from Roland Monkhouse at Ryhope Grange?