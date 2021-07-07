The Everton and former Sunderland stopper has kept five clean sheets out of five at Euro 2020 as England’s efforts are helping improve the takings in bars across the land after a miserable 16 months in the pub and hospitality industry.

The semi-final against Denmark at 8pm on Wednesday, July 7, will be another big night for business. Hopefully this will be followed by an even bigger one if England make Sunday’s final.

Saturday’s quarter-final win over Ukraine was almost like another Christmas Eve in some bars; and this has not gone unappreciated by managers in some venues that Pickford is quite familiar with.

The success of Washington lad Jordan Pickford has also boosted the takings in pubs like the Biddick Inn and the Steps.

One of them is the Biddick Inn on Bonemill Lane, where the former St Robert of Newminster pupil occasionally drops in.

Manager David Step said: “It’s been great. There’s been lots more people in than before. It had been quiet, especially later on.

“The last couple of weeks have been a hundred times better than before. It was dying the death. People are now coming out earlier and having a meal here as well as a drink.

“Even if England don’t get into the final, people will still come here to watch it. But we’ve got a good chance of winning it.”

The Cross Keys in Washington Village. Picture by Frank Reid.

James Brydon, who runs the Highwayman in Lambton, said: “It’s so much better when England are in there. When they played on Saturday it probably doubled my takings.

“If they make the final we’ll be having a barbecue here. If they don’t it will probably just be a normal Sunday night, so I hope they win. If they keep playing that way they should. If they sit back they’ll lose.”

Kimberley Cheetham became manager at the Cross Keys in Washington Village at a very unfortunate time; August 2020, but is encouraged by the boost.

She said: “It’s been really good. Everyone has been happy and well behaved. When we won on Saturday the pub had a feeling like pubs used to have.”

The Highwayman in Lambton

Gary McLelland, who runs the nearby Steps pub said the announcement was: “Absolutely fantastic. It’s been a total relief. Saturday was an excellent night and it’s been pretty busy every time England have played.”