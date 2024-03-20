Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here's a seasonal poser for you. Were you a Woolworths Easter egg taster?

All of these children were when the Fawcett Street store got some junior helpers in for a day of sampling chocolate eggs.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tucking in to an Easter egg at Woolworths in Sunderland in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It happened in 1995 and it looks like these young testers had a great time.

A bitesize memory from Sunderland in 1995.

Question is. Were you one of them? Have a look through these great pictures and then get in touch to tell us more.

Woolworths was a great place for sweet lovers with its pick n mix section.