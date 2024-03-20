Easter scenes from Sunderland Woolwoorths, the place to go for choosing your egg
Sampling some Sunderland memories from 1990
Here's a seasonal poser for you. Were you a Woolworths Easter egg taster?
All of these children were when the Fawcett Street store got some junior helpers in for a day of sampling chocolate eggs.
It happened in 1995 and it looks like these young testers had a great time.
Question is. Were you one of them? Have a look through these great pictures and then get in touch to tell us more.
Woolworths was a great place for sweet lovers with its pick n mix section.
But what did you love most about it? Share your views by emailing [email protected]
