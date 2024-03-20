Easter scenes from Sunderland Woolwoorths, the place to go for choosing your egg

Sampling some Sunderland memories from 1990
By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Mar 2024, 16:07 GMT
Here's a seasonal poser for you. Were you a Woolworths Easter egg taster?

All of these children were when the Fawcett Street store got some junior helpers in for a day of sampling chocolate eggs.

Tucking in to an Easter egg at Woolworths in Sunderland in 1995.Tucking in to an Easter egg at Woolworths in Sunderland in 1995.
It happened in 1995 and it looks like these young testers had a great time.

A bitesize memory from Sunderland in 1995.A bitesize memory from Sunderland in 1995.
Question is. Were you one of them? Have a look through these great pictures and then get in touch to tell us more.

Woolworths was a great place for sweet lovers with its pick n mix section.

But what did you love most about it? Share your views by emailing [email protected]

