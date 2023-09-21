News you can trust since 1873
Eating out in Sunderland: The retro Sunderland restaurants you wish you could visit one last time

There’s something truly special about your favourite meal or snack for the past – and maybe that’s because you can’t have it again!
Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 21st Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Sunderland has a rich and varied dining scene, and is home to many exciting new restaurants.

Here at Wearside Echoes, we wanted to take a moment to remember the eateries the city has loved and lost – from the department store cafes to the night-out takeaways and everything inbetween.

Almost 9,000 readers have joined the Echo’s nostalgia community on Facebook and their stomachs were rumbling as we asked them to nominate the Sunderland restaurant they would love to visit one last time. See if any of your favourites have made our picture round-up.

Other favourites from the Wearside Echoes page which are not pictured include; Hotline, Ling Hong, Lotus Garden, The Melting Pot, The Monks Kitchen and Pepe’s.

What would you order on one last trip to your favourite Sunderland restaurant of the past?

Jonny Ringos Diner, Park Lane new extension advert February 1997

What would you order on one last trip to your favourite Sunderland restaurant of the past?

The Binns department store in Fawcett Street - pictured here in 1972 - was a go-to place for many things on a trip to town - and for some of you, that was the restaurant!

Binns

The Binns department store in Fawcett Street - pictured here in 1972 - was a go-to place for many things on a trip to town - and for some of you, that was the restaurant!

We're at Park Lane for this 1965 view of Bis-Bar - nominated by Angela Evans, Letitia Mann, Peter Scotter and more.

Bis-Bar

We're at Park Lane for this 1965 view of Bis-Bar - nominated by Angela Evans, Letitia Mann, Peter Scotter and more.

Carringtons was short-lived venue, open from 1988 to 1991. But it sticks out for some of you as a favourite. Picture: Ron Lawson.

Carringtons

Carringtons was short-lived venue, open from 1988 to 1991. But it sticks out for some of you as a favourite. Picture: Ron Lawson.

