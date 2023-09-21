Eating out in Sunderland: The retro Sunderland restaurants you wish you could visit one last time
There’s something truly special about your favourite meal or snack for the past – and maybe that’s because you can’t have it again!
Sunderland has a rich and varied dining scene, and is home to many exciting new restaurants.
Here at Wearside Echoes, we wanted to take a moment to remember the eateries the city has loved and lost – from the department store cafes to the night-out takeaways and everything inbetween.
Almost 9,000 readers have joined the Echo’s nostalgia community on Facebook and their stomachs were rumbling as we asked them to nominate the Sunderland restaurant they would love to visit one last time. See if any of your favourites have made our picture round-up.
Other favourites from the Wearside Echoes page which are not pictured include; Hotline, Ling Hong, Lotus Garden, The Melting Pot, The Monks Kitchen and Pepe’s.
