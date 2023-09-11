All the deals you can tuck into for Sunderland Restaurant Week

Watch more videos on Shots!

Sunderland Restaurant Week returns

Sunderland Restaurant Week returns this weekend, from Saturday, September 16 to Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Last March’s Sunderland Restaurant Week proved a hit, ploughing almost £500,000 into the local economy and this month’s looks set to follow suit with more than 30 restaurants and cafes already signed up to take part, with more to come.

How to take part

Organised by Sunderland BID and supported by Sunderland City Council, Restaurant Week gives venues the chance to attract new customers and reward loyal ones through £10, £15 and £20 offers.

To take advantage of the offer, all you need to do is download the offer voucher for the corresponding restaurant you wish to visit at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week/ and show the voucher when ordering.

You're also advised to book ahead. It's worth noting that many of the offers relate to specific Restaurant Week menus.

All the offers so far

808 Bar & Kitchen - £10 for any bao bun and fries and £15 for any 3 tapas

Acropolis, Stack Seaburn - £10 for any wrap and side of fries, £15 for any wrap, side and drink and £20 for a Skepasti

Angelo's, Sunniside - £20 for 2 courses & glass of Bellini

Asiana, West Wear Street - £20 for 3 courses

Babaji, Mary Street - £15 for 2 courses from set menu

Burger, Frederick Street - £10 for 1 Burger and 1 Fries

Cafe 1851, Mackie's Corner - £20 for any 2 burgers with tea or coffee (excludes lattes). £20 for any 2 fish finger sandwiches with tea or coffee (excluding latte )

Chester's Lounge, Chester Road - £15 for 4 courses (any starter, any main, any rice or chips and a Cheesecake dessert), £20 for 4 courses (any starter, any main, any rice or chips, Cheesecake dessert and a choice of soft drink/glass of house wine)

Diego's Joint, Sunniside - £10 for a Margherita pizza and a pint deal. £10 for a lunch deal – Sandwich, cake and hot/soft drink. £15 for any 2 pizzas from the core menu. £20 for 1 Garlic Bread, 1 Pizza from the core menu & any 2 pints of draught beer.

ENFES, Derwent Street - £20 for 3 courses (starter, main and dessert).

Esquires Coffee, The Bridges - £10 for a chicken BLT bagel, egg custard tart and a raspberry lemonade.

Fausto Pizza, Roker - £15 for any 2 pizzas or any 2 flatbreads.

Full of Beanz play cafe, Shiney Row - £10 for a 90 minute child’s play session for 1 child, including one adult toastie and hot drink.

German Doner Kebab, High Street West - £20 to feed a family of 4. Choose from 2 mains and any 2 Doner from the 2.0 Menu items.

German Doner Kebab recently opened on High Street West

Grinder Central, Hills Arts Centre - £10 for a sandwich, regular coffee and a brownie or traybake or cake.

Tray bakes are included in the offer at both branches of Grinder

Grinder Coffee Co, Durham Road - £10 for a sandwich, regular coffee and a brownie or traybake or cake.

Holiday Inn, hotel restaurant and bar, Keel Square - £10 for a main and drink.

Hotel Chocolat, the Bridges - £10 for 2 brownies and 2 large hot chocolates.

House of Zen, Seaburn - £20 for 2 courses (starter and main course).

Jack Thai, Albion Place - £20 for 2 courses (starter and main or main and dessert).From sections Appetisers and Soup as starters. Rice and noodle bowls, curry, Yum ( salad), and signature as the main course. £5 supplementary for steak, duck, prawn, and seafood.

Marina Vista, Roker - £15 for 2 courses.

Mexico 70, High Street West - £10 for 3 tacos

My Delhi, Borough Road - £10 for Lunch. Between 1pm-4pm Monday to Sunday. Order must be placed before 4pm.

Pho 179, Waterloo Place - £15 for 2 courses: Starter and any main (Lunch time: 12pm-4pm). Starters include: Summer rolls, spring rolls (crab not available), Vietnamese hot soup and sweet potato fries.

Pho 179 is Sunderland's only dedicated Vietnamese restaurant

£20 for 3 courses: Starter, main (noodle dish) and dessert (mango sticky rice) Starters include: Summer rolls, spring rolls (crab not available), Vietnamese hot soup, sweet potato fries and stir-fried veggies.

Poetic Licence bar, Roker - £15 for a starter and main or main and dessert. £20 for a starter, main and dessert.

Prego, Seaburn - £20 for 2 pizzas

Rumour Has It, Green Terrace - Monday to Saturday offers. £10 for 2 courses from vegan & vegetarian menu from 12pm - close.

£10 for 2 courses from lunchtime menu from 12pm-5pm. £20 for 2 courses from our Al la carte menu ( excluding steaks & sharing boards ) from 5pm - close.

Sunday offer - £15 for 2 courses

San Marino, Hanover Place - £20 for 2 courses (starter and main).

San Marino, Hanover Place

Six, Pier Point - £10 for 1 small plate and a small glass of house wine. £15 for a sharing platter of mussels and king prawns cooked in nduja and white wine sauce with warm focaccia and 2 small glasses of house wine.

£20 for a Charcuterie and cheese board served with olive chutney picked red onions warm bread and artisan biscuits.

Slice Sunderland, opposite Sunderland Central Metro entrance - £10 for 2 meal deals. Meal deal - Any Slice, seasoned fries and can of pop.

Spent Grain, John Street - £15 for 2 selected Brunch items. £20 for 2 Course Lunch or Early Evening + Drink (any soft drink, small house wine, pint of draught).

Spent Grain, John Street

Tarantino's, North Bridge Street - £20 for 2 courses

The Front Parlour, Grange Terrace - £10 for any of the selected deli sandwich or loaded sourdough, a cake, traybake or scone & any hot or iced drink. Available 10am-4pm from Tuesday- Saturday, walk-ins or bookings available.

£20 for any of the selected sharing boards for 2 people plus a side. Available 5pm-8pm Friday and Saturday, booking required.

The Glass Onion, Blandford Street - £10 for a main, cake and cuppa.

The Keel Lounge, High Street West - £10 offer for 2 Toasties and a Pot of Tea or Coffee. £10 offer for 2 Cakes and a Pot of Tea or Coffee. £15 offer for 2 Paninis + Chips with a Pot of Tea or Coffee. £20 offer for 2 Cottage Pies or 2 Chilli Con Carnes with rice and garlic bread (mix and match valid) + millionaire shortbread cake + Pot of Tea or Coffee.

The Old Vestry, Fawcett Street - £15 for 2 meals The Palm & Liberty Brown, Hylton Riverside - £10 for 2 courses, £15 for 3 courses

The Social & Kitchen, Pallion - £15 for 2 courses. £20 for 3 courses.

The Sweet Petite, Mackie's Corner - £10 - Lunch time special. Grab one our freshly made sandwiches in a flavour of your choosing, a glass bottled soft drink and a sweet treat. Sweet treat options include signature brownies, blondies, shortbreads, cake slice, muffins or rocky road.

£20 -Two mini cheesecakes, two giant cookies and two standard tray bakes.

The Terrace, Green Terrace - pint of Dark Fruits, Carling, John Smiths, soft drink or small white wine. £10 for a Yorkshire pudding wrap with an above drink on Sunday.

Tosca, Derwent Street - £15 for 2 courses, either a starter or a dessert and a main. £20 for 2 courses + a drink, either a starter or a dessert and a main. Drinks include any soft drink, any bottles of lager or glass of house wine.

Ttonic, Vine Place - £10 for any 1 Pizza or Burger with a side of fries and a select pint on draught. £15 for any 2 Wagyu Burgers & Fries and 2 Cocktails from the Menu. £20 for any 2 Pizza, 1 Dirty Fries and 2 Cocktails from the Menu.