When Roker Park held its own mini Olympics, with 20,000 fans watching

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Who knew! Roker Park had its own mini version of the ‘Olympics’ and it pulled in a 20,000 strong crowd.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on August 12, 1898, when the stadium was ‘baptised’ with the staging of the incredible event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came just two year after the first Athens modern Olympics happened in 1896 and we have Sunderland Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley to thank for sharing the details with us.

Read More Nine golden Sunderland skateboarding moments to remember after TeamGB wowed at the Olympics

20,000 fans watched wrestling, jumping and running

A competitor in the Roker Park version of the Olympics. | other 3rd party

‘Twenty thousand North-Easterners turned up to watch field and track sports at the new Roker Park,” he said.

“It was a record attendance for athletics in the region. Spectators saw various athletics races and activities such as wrestling and jumping.”

The first football match was weeks later

An impressive cup which was presented at the 'Sunderland Association Football Club Olympic Games' | other 3rd party

There was also a 110 yards professional sprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first football match at Roker Park took place on September 10, 1898 when the Black Cats took on Liverpool.

World champion wrestler won a trophy

A close-up on the inscription on the cup. | other 3rd party

Thanks to Michael for sharing these photos from the occasion.

One shows the trophy which was the first prize for Cumberland Wrestling and was won by World Champion, Hexham Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Ganley. | NW

It had a silver shield attached to the plinth on it as well as the words ‘SUNDERLAND ASSOCIATION FOOTBALL CLUB. OLYMPIC GAMES CHALLENGE CUP 1899. PRESENTED BY THE SUNDERLAND LICENSED VICTUALLERS”. Found out more about the Fans Museum here.

And tell us about the nostalgia you would love to see in the Echo’s retro section by emailing [email protected]