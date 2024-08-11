When Roker Park held its own mini Olympics, with 20,000 fans watching
It happened on August 12, 1898, when the stadium was ‘baptised’ with the staging of the incredible event.
It came just two year after the first Athens modern Olympics happened in 1896 and we have Sunderland Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley to thank for sharing the details with us.
20,000 fans watched wrestling, jumping and running
‘Twenty thousand North-Easterners turned up to watch field and track sports at the new Roker Park,” he said.
“It was a record attendance for athletics in the region. Spectators saw various athletics races and activities such as wrestling and jumping.”
The first football match was weeks later
There was also a 110 yards professional sprint.
The first football match at Roker Park took place on September 10, 1898 when the Black Cats took on Liverpool.
World champion wrestler won a trophy
Thanks to Michael for sharing these photos from the occasion.
One shows the trophy which was the first prize for Cumberland Wrestling and was won by World Champion, Hexham Clark.
It had a silver shield attached to the plinth on it as well as the words ‘SUNDERLAND ASSOCIATION FOOTBALL CLUB. OLYMPIC GAMES CHALLENGE CUP 1899. PRESENTED BY THE SUNDERLAND LICENSED VICTUALLERS”. Found out more about the Fans Museum here.
