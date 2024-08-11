When Roker Park held its own mini Olympics, with 20,000 fans watching

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Aug 2024, 07:35 GMT
Who knew! Roker Park had its own mini version of the ‘Olympics’ and it pulled in a 20,000 strong crowd.

It happened on August 12, 1898, when the stadium was ‘baptised’ with the staging of the incredible event.

It came just two year after the first Athens modern Olympics happened in 1896 and we have Sunderland Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley to thank for sharing the details with us.

20,000 fans watched wrestling, jumping and running

A competitor in the Roker Park version of the Olympics.A competitor in the Roker Park version of the Olympics.
A competitor in the Roker Park version of the Olympics. | other 3rd party

‘Twenty thousand North-Easterners turned up to watch field and track sports at the new Roker Park,” he said.

“It was a record attendance for athletics in the region. Spectators saw various athletics races and activities such as wrestling and jumping.”

The first football match was weeks later

An impressive cup which was presented at the 'Sunderland Association Football Club Olympic Games'An impressive cup which was presented at the 'Sunderland Association Football Club Olympic Games'
An impressive cup which was presented at the 'Sunderland Association Football Club Olympic Games' | other 3rd party

There was also a 110 yards professional sprint.

The first football match at Roker Park took place on September 10, 1898 when the Black Cats took on Liverpool.

World champion wrestler won a trophy

A close-up on the inscription on the cup.A close-up on the inscription on the cup.
A close-up on the inscription on the cup. | other 3rd party

Thanks to Michael for sharing these photos from the occasion.

One shows the trophy which was the first prize for Cumberland Wrestling and was won by World Champion, Hexham Clark.

Michael Ganley.Michael Ganley.
Michael Ganley. | NW

It had a silver shield attached to the plinth on it as well as the words ‘SUNDERLAND ASSOCIATION FOOTBALL CLUB. OLYMPIC GAMES CHALLENGE CUP 1899. PRESENTED BY THE SUNDERLAND LICENSED VICTUALLERS”. Found out more about the Fans Museum here.

And tell us about the nostalgia you would love to see in the Echo’s retro section by emailing [email protected]

