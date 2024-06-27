Fans' Museum teams up with Gentoo to bring back some favourite footie memories
Volunteers from the North Bridge Street museum have been visiting the social housing provider’s sites across Sunderland, sharing some of the highlights from its amazing collection.
Residents have been able to try on match shirts worn by the likes of Jermain Defoe, David Beckham and Jill Scott or gloves worn by Jordan Pickford and see items from the whole history of the beautiful game, from leather matchballs to Jobe Bellingham’s boots.
The visits are part of the museum’s on-going dedication to work in the community: “Here in the North East, we are blessed to be a hotbed of passion for football,” said founder Michael Ganley.
“It has been very impactful seeing the reaction of people during these visits - and it has been wonderful to see the number of female residents taking part
“I was chatting to a lady of 96, who was talking about her husband and how he would not have believed she would be wearing an England shirt and talking about football.
“The response has been very powerful.”
The team has visited eight Gentoo sites so far, with as many more visits planned in the coming weeks.
Gentoo Support Manager Phillip Meek has been over the moon with the reaction of residents: “It has been fantastic to work with the Fans’ Museum, who have been visiting Gentoo sites across Sunderland with an amazing collection of iconic football memorabilia from Sunderland AFC and across the world,” he said.
“It has been great fun for everyone to see the shirts and boots worn by some real legends from across the years. They have brought back great memories for many and sparked some lovely conversations amongst everyone sharing their memories of watching football down the years.
“These days have really brought everyone together, both to reminisce and chat about modern football right up-to-date with the Euros, and have been a delight to stage.”
