Fans' Museum teams up with Gentoo to bring back some favourite footie memories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fans’ Museum has teamed up with Gentoo to bring footballing memories to older people across Sunderland.

Volunteers from the North Bridge Street museum have been visiting the social housing provider’s sites across Sunderland, sharing some of the highlights from its amazing collection.

Fans' Museum volunteers with Haddington Vale residents | sn

Residents have been able to try on match shirts worn by the likes of Jermain Defoe, David Beckham and Jill Scott or gloves worn by Jordan Pickford and see items from the whole history of the beautiful game, from leather matchballs to Jobe Bellingham’s boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visits are part of the museum’s on-going dedication to work in the community: “Here in the North East, we are blessed to be a hotbed of passion for football,” said founder Michael Ganley.

“It has been very impactful seeing the reaction of people during these visits - and it has been wonderful to see the number of female residents taking part

Michael Ganley chats with one of the residents | sn

“I was chatting to a lady of 96, who was talking about her husband and how he would not have believed she would be wearing an England shirt and talking about football.

“The response has been very powerful.”

The team has visited eight Gentoo sites so far, with as many more visits planned in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gentoo Support Manager Phillip Meek has been over the moon with the reaction of residents: “It has been fantastic to work with the Fans’ Museum, who have been visiting Gentoo sites across Sunderland with an amazing collection of iconic football memorabilia from Sunderland AFC and across the world,” he said.

Jill Scott's England shirt was one of the items residents could try on | sn

“It has been great fun for everyone to see the shirts and boots worn by some real legends from across the years. They have brought back great memories for many and sparked some lovely conversations amongst everyone sharing their memories of watching football down the years.