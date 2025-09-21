Join us for a look at the award-winning produce which went on show from Farringdon to Pennywell and Castletown to Horden.
We have Sunderland Echo photo memories from 1975 to 2014.
In case you missed it;
1 / 4
One of Wearside’s finest traditions gets our attention in this look back at Sunderland and East Durham leek shows.
Join us for a look at the award-winning produce which went on show from Farringdon to Pennywell and Castletown to Horden.
We have Sunderland Echo photo memories from 1975 to 2014.
In case you missed it;