15 tasty scenes as we celebrate the fantastic Wearside tradition of leek club shows

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

One of Wearside’s finest traditions gets our attention in this look back at Sunderland and East Durham leek shows.

Join us for a look at the award-winning produce which went on show from Farringdon to Pennywell and Castletown to Horden.

We have Sunderland Echo photo memories from 1975 to 2014.

Back to September 1975 for this Sunderland Echo archive view of the Farringdon Leek Show.

1. Farringdon Leek Show

Back to September 1975 for this Sunderland Echo archive view of the Farringdon Leek Show. | se

Meet the Stackyard leek show winners from September 1985. Pictured left to right are Ernie Porthouse, Brian O'Hara, Ken Toby, David Scott and John Benson.

2. Stackyard Leek Show

Meet the Stackyard leek show winners from September 1985. Pictured left to right are Ernie Porthouse, Brian O'Hara, Ken Toby, David Scott and John Benson. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Pennywell Social Club's leek show is in the picture in an archive view from September 1986.

3. Pennywell Social Club

Pennywell Social Club's leek show is in the picture in an archive view from September 1986. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Twelve year old Keith Carter, lends a hand to bench some of his father's vegetables, entered in the Plough Inn leek show in September 1989.

4. Plough Inn leek show

Twelve year old Keith Carter, lends a hand to bench some of his father's vegetables, entered in the Plough Inn leek show in September 1989. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

