15 glittering memories from a fun-filled 2016 night out in Gatsby in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

Get your thinking caps on because we want you to cast your minds back to Sunderland nights out in 2016.

We have 15 reminders of the fantastic times you had in Gatsby 9 years ago.

All of them are photos which were submitted to the Sunderland Echo and we love them so much we just had to show you them once more.

See if you can spot someone you know.

We just love this fun-filled reminder from Gatsby in a submitted photo from 9 years ago.

1. Loving the memory

We just love this fun-filled reminder from Gatsby in a submitted photo from 9 years ago. | other 3rd party

Four friends took a moment for this great photo which was submitted to the Sunderland Echo.

2. In the picture

Four friends took a moment for this great photo which was submitted to the Sunderland Echo. | other 3rd party

Plenty of faces for you to recognise in this great Sunderland scene from 2016.

3. Faces galore

Plenty of faces for you to recognise in this great Sunderland scene from 2016. | other 3rd party

Two friends having fun in Sunderland city centre. Tell us if you recognise them.

4. Smiles from Sunderland

Two friends having fun in Sunderland city centre. Tell us if you recognise them. | other 3rd party

