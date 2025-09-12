Toddler Ryan Hope has his 15 minutes of fame in 1985 when he stole the show at a Sunderland photocall.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But we want to know where the two-year-old is now, 40 years on from the day he grabbed the spotlight in Silksworth.

Ryan Hope does a runner with the ball at a photocall in Silksworth in 1985. | se

Club Annabel in the picture

To explain, the occasion was the opening of the new artificial turf pitches at Silksworth Recreation Complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team called Club Annabel was the first team to be allowed to use the pitches at Silksworth on a seasonal basis and the squad lined up to have their photos taken by a Sunderland Echo photographer.

The Club Annabel football team poses for a photo at Silksworth in September 1985. | se

Ryan, then aged 2, stole the show when he ran off with the ball and showed a real display of football talent.

Where is Ryan now?

The picture was taken 40 years ago this week and we would love to hear from Ryan or anyone who knows him, especially if he turned out to have a great future on the football pitch.

We would also love to hear from members of the Club Annabel team who were pictured 40 years ago.

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing [email protected]