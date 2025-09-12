Where is he now? The 2-year-old who stole the show at a 1985 Silksworth photocall
But we want to know where the two-year-old is now, 40 years on from the day he grabbed the spotlight in Silksworth.
Club Annabel in the picture
To explain, the occasion was the opening of the new artificial turf pitches at Silksworth Recreation Complex.
A team called Club Annabel was the first team to be allowed to use the pitches at Silksworth on a seasonal basis and the squad lined up to have their photos taken by a Sunderland Echo photographer.
Ryan, then aged 2, stole the show when he ran off with the ball and showed a real display of football talent.
Where is Ryan now?
The picture was taken 40 years ago this week and we would love to hear from Ryan or anyone who knows him, especially if he turned out to have a great future on the football pitch.
We would also love to hear from members of the Club Annabel team who were pictured 40 years ago.
Get in touch and tell us more by emailing [email protected]