Where is he now? The 2-year-old who stole the show at a 1985 Silksworth photocall

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Toddler Ryan Hope has his 15 minutes of fame in 1985 when he stole the show at a Sunderland photocall.

But we want to know where the two-year-old is now, 40 years on from the day he grabbed the spotlight in Silksworth.

Ryan Hope does a runner with the ball at a photocall in Silksworth in 1985.placeholder image
Ryan Hope does a runner with the ball at a photocall in Silksworth in 1985. | se

Club Annabel in the picture

To explain, the occasion was the opening of the new artificial turf pitches at Silksworth Recreation Complex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A team called Club Annabel was the first team to be allowed to use the pitches at Silksworth on a seasonal basis and the squad lined up to have their photos taken by a Sunderland Echo photographer.

The Club Annabel football team poses for a photo at Silksworth in September 1985.placeholder image
The Club Annabel football team poses for a photo at Silksworth in September 1985. | se

Ryan, then aged 2, stole the show when he ran off with the ball and showed a real display of football talent.

Where is Ryan now?

The picture was taken 40 years ago this week and we would love to hear from Ryan or anyone who knows him, especially if he turned out to have a great future on the football pitch.

We would also love to hear from members of the Club Annabel team who were pictured 40 years ago.

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:PhotographerSunderland EchoFootball
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice