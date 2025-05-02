You loved this place: But Thorpe Maternity's future was first threatened 40 years ago this month
It was back in May 1985 when the prospect of the closure of Thorpe Hospital was debated in Parliament.
The then MP for Easington was Jack Dormand and he told the House of Commons that he had never known such concern and enthusiasm about a local issue.
But it was just over a year later, in August 1986, that Thorpe Hospital Maternity Unit officially closed its doors
The last of the expectant mothers and nursing staff were discharged or transferred to Sunderland and Hartlepool units.
The last baby born at the East Durham hospital arrived on August 31 and mothers booked into Thorpe after that were transferred.
More than £200,000 was spent on the Sunderland hospital in anticipation of the closure of Thorpe to provide many new facilities and hi-tech equipment.
Twenty two new obstetric beds were provided to cope with increased intake of mothers and the nursing staff more than doubled.
Mums from Easington, Blackhall and Peterlee were among the last group of women to have their babies at Thorpe. It officially closed on September 15, 1986, before it re-opened as a Hartlepool Health Authority geriatric unit a day later.
But feelings ran high against the closure of Thorpe because of increased travelling distances.
Mums-to-be remembered it as a place where the level of care was fantastic.
Some recalled, in a previous story in the Sunderland Echo in 2017, that they went to the delivery room on a trolley which had a hood on it.
Others remembered the top-class nurses including one called Milly who made sure she picked up every baby to give them a kiss.
