You loved this place: But Thorpe Maternity's future was first threatened 40 years ago this month

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd May 2025, 10:00 BST
Few causes sparked as much interest in 1985 as the planned closure of this little maternity hospital.

It was back in May 1985 when the prospect of the closure of Thorpe Hospital was debated in Parliament.

Interest was high in Thorpe’s future

The then MP for Easington was Jack Dormand and he told the House of Commons that he had never known such concern and enthusiasm about a local issue.

A ward inside Thorpe Maternity Hospital as it looked in 1957.A ward inside Thorpe Maternity Hospital as it looked in 1957.
A ward inside Thorpe Maternity Hospital as it looked in 1957. | se

But it was just over a year later, in August 1986, that Thorpe Hospital Maternity Unit officially closed its doors

The last of the expectant mothers and nursing staff were discharged or transferred to Sunderland and Hartlepool units.

Transferred to neighbouring towns

The last baby born at the East Durham hospital arrived on August 31 and mothers booked into Thorpe after that were transferred.

Some of the last mums to have babies at Thorpe Maternity Hospital before its closure in 1986.Some of the last mums to have babies at Thorpe Maternity Hospital before its closure in 1986.
Some of the last mums to have babies at Thorpe Maternity Hospital before its closure in 1986. | se

More than £200,000 was spent on the Sunderland hospital in anticipation of the closure of Thorpe to provide many new facilities and hi-tech equipment.

Twenty two new obstetric beds were provided to cope with increased intake of mothers and the nursing staff more than doubled.

Another view of Thorpe Maternity Hospital near Peterlee.Another view of Thorpe Maternity Hospital near Peterlee.
Another view of Thorpe Maternity Hospital near Peterlee. | se

The level of care was fantastic

Mums from Easington, Blackhall and Peterlee were among the last group of women to have their babies at Thorpe. It officially closed on September 15, 1986, before it re-opened as a Hartlepool Health Authority geriatric unit a day later.

But feelings ran high against the closure of Thorpe because of increased travelling distances.

Mums-to-be remembered it as a place where the level of care was fantastic.

The hospital which still brings back fond memories for those who had their babies there.The hospital which still brings back fond memories for those who had their babies there.
The hospital which still brings back fond memories for those who had their babies there. | se

Some recalled, in a previous story in the Sunderland Echo in 2017, that they went to the delivery room on a trolley which had a hood on it.

Others remembered that the delivery room was so small it was called the Wendy House.

Milly the nurse and Big Gordon the chef

Others remembered the top-class nurses including one called Milly who made sure she picked up every baby to give them a kiss.

Some people remembered Big Gordon the chef who always served up wonderful meals.

But we want your memories of Thorpe and its staff. Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

