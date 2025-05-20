Health and safety? Not in 1920s Sunderland when workers smoked pipes on Wearmouth Bridge!
Today, H&S regulations play an important part in all our lives and rightly so.
The year when the arch was added to Wearmouth Bridge
But these photographs, which Sunderland Antiquarian Society shared with us, show the workers of yesteryear and how safety was not foremost in their thoughts.
Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “In 1929, alterations were carried out on Wearmouth Bridge. It was strengthened and the arch that we see today was added.
‘One item, however, was important – a cap’
“Many locals were employed on the job. These three photos show local workmen busy on the very top of Wearmouth Bridge in 1929.
“None are wearing any type of safety harness and two of the men in the photos are actually smoking a pipe! One item, however, was important – a cap.”
A look at the workers of Wearmouth Bridge is among the articles in this month’s edition of the Society newsletter which is sent out to members.
Much more to see at the Heritage Centre
Thanks yet again to Philip for a look back at wonderful Wearside memories.
You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
