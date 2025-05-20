This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Health and safety? Not in Sunderland in 1929.

Today, H&S regulations play an important part in all our lives and rightly so.

Two men working on improvements to Wearmouth Bridge in 1929 - and one was smoking a pipe. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

The year when the arch was added to Wearmouth Bridge

But these photographs, which Sunderland Antiquarian Society shared with us, show the workers of yesteryear and how safety was not foremost in their thoughts.

Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “In 1929, alterations were carried out on Wearmouth Bridge. It was strengthened and the arch that we see today was added.

Standing on top of Wearmouth Bridge with nothing more than a flat cap for protection. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

‘One item, however, was important – a cap’

“Many locals were employed on the job. These three photos show local workmen busy on the very top of Wearmouth Bridge in 1929.

“None are wearing any type of safety harness and two of the men in the photos are actually smoking a pipe! One item, however, was important – a cap.”

A look at the workers of Wearmouth Bridge is among the articles in this month’s edition of the Society newsletter which is sent out to members.

No safety ropes for this worker as he gets ready for another day of strengthening work on top of Wearmouth Bridge. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Much more to see at the Heritage Centre

Thanks yet again to Philip for a look back at wonderful Wearside memories.

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]