How a Washington 16-year-old's passion for soft toys turned into a thriving business
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jacqueline, from Washington, had a passion for making soft toys and she was so good at it that she went into business.
Her own factory at 16 years old
At first, it started out as a small venture in her home in 1980.
But one year later, the business has boomed beyond her wildest dreams and she moved in to her own factory.
The enterprise was such a success that her father Brian joined her as a partner and her mother Ellen was the first employee.
Mini jobs boost for Washington
And younger sister Mandy was set to join the company within 18 months once she left school.
A Sunderland Echo story at the time said: “It should also provide something of a mini-job boost for the new town as they intend to take on two or three people.”
Jacqueline began making toys two years earlier at night classes.
The party plan project which soon grew
Then, when she left Washington Comprehensive School, she began selling the toys on a party plan basis.
Her father, a former salesman, started supplying a few shops in the Gateshead and Washington area and word got around.
Jacqueline quickly established a name for herself and Mr Jones realised the enterprise had potential.
By 1981, they were selling to 15 shops in Washington, Gateshead and Sunderland and their home was a regular cottage industry. Share your memories from the 1980s by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.