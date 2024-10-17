The Ryhope world football champions from a fish and chip shop
A team of youngsters from a Ryhope fish and chip shop won a 1982 international football tournament which had teams from all over Europe in it.
85 teams - but Sunderland’s was the best
The ''World Cup'' in this case was a football tournament in Denmark in which 85 teams of youngsters from all over the world competed.
The winners were the Ryhope Hi-Friers and the team was set up by the owner of a fish shop in Ryhope.
Gary scored the cup final winner
The Sunderland Echo got this photo of the team. Pictured at the front of the photo with the trophy is the scorer of the winning goal Gary Jones.
And let’s have a look at the rest of the team.
They were, back row; Neil Dorrington, Mark Watson, David Lilley, Lindsley Pratt, Michael Leach, Paul Wate and Dale White;
Front; Ian Hibbert, Sid Barkel, Anthony O'Hara, David Laws and John Middleton.
