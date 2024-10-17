Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pardon the pun but here’s a Sunderland team which battered the opposition.

A team of youngsters from a Ryhope fish and chip shop won a 1982 international football tournament which had teams from all over Europe in it.

85 teams - but Sunderland’s was the best

They beat teams from West Germany, France, Belgium, Norway and Germany.

The ''World Cup'' in this case was a football tournament in Denmark in which 85 teams of youngsters from all over the world competed.

The winners were the Ryhope Hi-Friers and the team was set up by the owner of a fish shop in Ryhope.

Gary scored the cup final winner

The Ryhope Hi-Frier team which won a 1982 World Cup competition. | se

The Sunderland Echo got this photo of the team. Pictured at the front of the photo with the trophy is the scorer of the winning goal Gary Jones.

And let’s have a look at the rest of the team.

The all-conquering Ryhope Hi-Frier football team in 1982. | se

They were, back row; Neil Dorrington, Mark Watson, David Lilley, Lindsley Pratt, Michael Leach, Paul Wate and Dale White;

Front; Ian Hibbert, Sid Barkel, Anthony O'Hara, David Laws and John Middleton.

Over to you for more details

Tell us if you were in the world champion squad. What do you remember about the tournament in Denmark.

Or maybe there’s another 1980s nostalgic moment you want to tell us about.