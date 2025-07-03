Washington Retro: July 4 celebrations in 13 wonderful photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 11:22 BST

The splendour of the July 4 celebrations will return to Washington once more for 2025.

Independence Day will once more be celebrated on Wearside, just like it was in all of these great years.

Civic and business leaders joined schoolchildren for celebrations at the ancestral home of George Washington in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Relive those great memoris once more.

In case you missed it;

Your little ones and their adorable memories from school

Joplings summer sale remembered in retro Sunderland images

Sunderland Aerial Views: 2005 Highlights

Don't you just love this colourful celebration from a member of the public in Washington six years ago.

1. Starry eyed in 2019

Don't you just love this colourful celebration from a member of the public in Washington six years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Local school children get into the spirit of the annual celebrations with their magnificent choir performance.

2. On song in 2019

Local school children get into the spirit of the annual celebrations with their magnificent choir performance. | se

Photo Sales
Celebrating Independence Day at the Washington Old Hall ceremony in 2019.

3. Washington celebrations

Celebrating Independence Day at the Washington Old Hall ceremony in 2019. | se

Photo Sales
What a colourful welcome to anyone who turned up for the spectacular 2019 event at Washington Old Hall.

4. Welcome to Washington

What a colourful welcome to anyone who turned up for the spectacular 2019 event at Washington Old Hall. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesWashington
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice