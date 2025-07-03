Independence Day will once more be celebrated on Wearside, just like it was in all of these great years.
Civic and business leaders joined schoolchildren for celebrations at the ancestral home of George Washington in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Relive those great memoris once more.
1. Starry eyed in 2019
Don't you just love this colourful celebration from a member of the public in Washington six years ago. | se
2. On song in 2019
Local school children get into the spirit of the annual celebrations with their magnificent choir performance. | se
3. Washington celebrations
Celebrating Independence Day at the Washington Old Hall ceremony in 2019. | se
4. Welcome to Washington
What a colourful welcome to anyone who turned up for the spectacular 2019 event at Washington Old Hall. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.