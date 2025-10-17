I found 11 great views of Town End Primary School's past including a Harry Potter day and a VIP visitor

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

The bell has run for another Sunderland classroom retro session and this time we are going to Town End Farm Primary.

We have 11 photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives and they include children dressed up for a Harry Potter day in 2007, a storytelling session in 2006, and a school line-up in 2004.

See if you can spot someone you know.

Gordon Lowson, 7, and Vicky Sullivan, 6, played Mary and Joseph in the Town End Farm Primary Nativity in December 1988.

1. Town End Farm Primary in 1988

Gordon Lowson, 7, and Vicky Sullivan, 6, played Mary and Joseph in the Town End Farm Primary Nativity in December 1988. | se

There's 28 faces to recognise in this 2004 photo from Town End Farm Primary School.

2. Times gone by at Town End Farm

There's 28 faces to recognise in this 2004 photo from Town End Farm Primary School. | se

Author James McLelland was the story teller in this classroom session at Town End Farm Primary School in 2006.

3. Storytime in 2006

Author James McLelland was the story teller in this classroom session at Town End Farm Primary School in 2006. | se Photo: PB

A lesson in litter picking at Town End Primary School in 2006.

4. Learning about litter

A lesson in litter picking at Town End Primary School in 2006. | se Photo: AB

