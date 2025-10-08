So if you were pictured singing at Christmas, going on a day out to the ski centre or skipping, we might just have you on camera.
1. Fun in 1997
Southwick Primary School had fun on Red Nose Day in March 1997. Tell us who you recognise in this photo. | se
2. He's a hero in Southwick!
Sunderland mascot Samson meets fans from Southwick Primary School in May 1998. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Pupils at Southwick Primary School were learning how to juggle in 2003.
Pupils at Southwick Primary School were learning how to juggle in 2003. | se
4. Striking in 2003
A flashback to 2003 at Southwick Primary School where Lucas Graham, Steven Smith, Kieron Clark, Sam Williams, Adam Bowerbank and James Addison were pictured. | se Photo: PB