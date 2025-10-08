15 classroom memories from Southwick Primary School in Sunderland. A big tick if you remember them all

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Take a day of juggling, a baseball session, a Blues Brothers tribute and making cupcakes - and you have a brilliant look back at Southwick Primary School scenes.

We have 15 photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives showing great days at the Sunderland school.

So if you were pictured singing at Christmas, going on a day out to the ski centre or skipping, we might just have you on camera.

Southwick Primary School had fun on Red Nose Day in March 1997. Tell us who you recognise in this photo.

1. Fun in 1997

Southwick Primary School had fun on Red Nose Day in March 1997. Tell us who you recognise in this photo. | se

Sunderland mascot Samson meets fans from Southwick Primary School in May 1998.

2. He's a hero in Southwick!

Sunderland mascot Samson meets fans from Southwick Primary School in May 1998. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Pupils at Southwick Primary School were learning how to juggle in 2003.

3. Pupils at Southwick Primary School were learning how to juggle in 2003.

Pupils at Southwick Primary School were learning how to juggle in 2003. | se

A flashback to 2003 at Southwick Primary School where Lucas Graham, Steven Smith, Kieron Clark, Sam Williams, Adam Bowerbank and James Addison were pictured.

4. Striking in 2003

A flashback to 2003 at Southwick Primary School where Lucas Graham, Steven Smith, Kieron Clark, Sam Williams, Adam Bowerbank and James Addison were pictured. | se Photo: PB

