I took a trip back to Sunderland in 2005 and found these 21 fantastic photos of Wearside life

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

If only we could roll back the years to re-live life in Sunderland in 2005.

We can, thanks to the fantastic Sunderland Echo archives which are packed with photo memories.

We found 21 of them and they show everything from children celebrating Harry Potter Day at Sunderland Library huge crowds at the Radio 1 Big Weekend.

Enjoy it all once more.

In case you missed it;

New film on 'iron willed women' who battled through the Miners Strike

'I'm 82 and I have just had my first book published

A gallery of photos from a cosy Autumn night out at Bavaria in 2016

Makala and Chantelle Sleightholme were admiring the winning onion in the 2005 Sunderland Horticultural Show.

1. Memories from 2005

Makala and Chantelle Sleightholme were admiring the winning onion in the 2005 Sunderland Horticultural Show. | se

Photo Sales
Harry Potter Day was a huge success at Sunderland Library 20 years ago but we want to know if you were in the picture.

2. Read all about it at Sunderland Library

Harry Potter Day was a huge success at Sunderland Library 20 years ago but we want to know if you were in the picture. | se

Photo Sales
It was a sunny day in June 2005 when we caught up with this Sunderland pub customer for his views on smoking regulations.

3. In the picture 20 years ago

It was a sunny day in June 2005 when we caught up with this Sunderland pub customer for his views on smoking regulations. | se

Photo Sales
Enid Cummings was in the middle of food preparations at the Thistledale Care Home in Sunderland when we paid a visit to the Suffolk Street centre in 2005.

4. Food for thought in Suffolk Street

Enid Cummings was in the middle of food preparations at the Thistledale Care Home in Sunderland when we paid a visit to the Suffolk Street centre in 2005. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSunderland EchoHarry PotterRadio 1
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice