Sunderland Brian Blanckley has achieved a lifelong dream at 82 years old - by having his first book published.

His special moment came when ‘Fly, Fly Blackbird’ was published, and it was inspired by Brian watching the blackbirds in his garden and listening to their songs.

‘I never thought that in my eighties, my dream of having a book published would come true’

Born and bred in Sunderland, Brian always had an interest in art and literature and was a former member of a local art club for many years.

Brian Blanckley 's first book which he saw published at the age of 82. | other 3rd party

At 82 years old, this is his first venture into writing and illustrating a children’s book.

He said: ‘I was fascinated by art from early age and started drawing when I was about 9 or 10. At that time it was usually footballers. I also liked reading and passed English Literature O Level, as well as Art, at Monkwearmouth Grammar in 1958.

‘The idea came from sitting in my back garden listening to a blackbird’s song’

“Around 40 years ago, I entered some short story competitions in a writer's magazine. I never won but all the entrants got a Scottish Five Pound note! I never thought that in my eighties, my dream of having a book published would come true.’

Brian's bird bath which features in his new book. | other 3rd party

The book tells the story of Mr & Mrs Blackbird and their family.

Brian said: ‘The idea initially came from sitting in my back garden listening to a blackbird’s song and watching the birds coming down to the birdbath for a drink. Then I would see one of them often carrying bits of twig or leaf in their beak, in the process of building a nest.

‘Mr Blackbird flying over Penshaw Monument’

“Sometime later young blackbirds would appear on the fence waiting to be fed. This started me thinking about the life of a blackbird and, after some research, the story came together.

A look at the front cover of Fly, Fly Blackbird by Brian Blanckley. | other 3rd party

“The book’s front cover was inspired by another favourite subject for me to paint and draw. It shows Mr Blackbird flying over Penshaw Monument.’

Brian began working on the story by making sketches of the blackbirds. Starting with them building a nest, going on to the hatching of the chicks and then their first attempts at flying. The book has 11 colour illustrations plus two drawings of Mr & Mrs Blackbird for readers to colour themselves.

Brian said: ‘When I started writing ‘Fly, Fly Blackbird’ the aim was for children to learn more about a part of nature that they see every day, that of our common garden birds.’

‘Fly, Fly Blackbird’ by Brian Blanckley is available at £4.99 from Waterstones, Amazon, Beamish Museum, Featherbed Books in Houghton and from www.summerhillbooks.co.uk