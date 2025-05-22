'I went where no-one could see me and shouted with excitement!' Shipyard Girls author on first book
Amanda, whose nostalgia fiction Shipyard Girls novels are hugely popular, shared fantastic memories with Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner.
‘How my career as an author began’
They chatted for episode 3 of the awards-shortlisted Wearside Echoes podcast, which is sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, and Amanda had some wonderful recollections of how her career as a book author began.
‘It is really solitary. I had been working for the newspapers and freelance for over 20 years. I had gone through all the specialities there is,” she said.
‘I had gone through the hard news, health, features and then I had started to write a lot of personal articles.’
Amanda wrote about her own IVF battles and how she was ‘positively childless’ as well as having early menopause at the same time as her husband faced his fight with head and neck cancer.
‘I just went where nobody could see me and literally jumped up and down with excitement’
It led to her getting an agent and progressing to becoming an author of best selling books. She remembered how she celebrated her first success - by shouting from the hilltops.
“When I got the first copy of the first book, I just thought ‘oh my gosh’. It was my book and it had my pen name on.
“I took the book and I took my dog Rosie, a big bull mastiff, and we went up to Cleadon Hills. It was a lovely clear day and a bit biting cold.
Packed with personal memories
“I just went where nobody could see me and literally jumped up and down with excitement with the book in my hand! I just could not believe it.”
The podcast is packed with personal memories from Amanda who writes under her pen name of Nancy Revell.
You can catch the interview on any of these channels. They are Podfollow, Apple and Spotify, or you can here it here.
Shortlisted for a national award
Wearside Echoes - which has been shortlisted for the National Publisher Podcast Awards - is available to listen to here.
Wearside Echoes series 2 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.
