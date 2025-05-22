Best selling author Amanda Revell Walton has revealed how she celebrated her first ever book - by shouting and jumping up and down on Cleadon Hills!

Amanda, whose nostalgia fiction Shipyard Girls novels are hugely popular, shared fantastic memories with Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner.

Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes. | other 3rd party

‘How my career as an author began’

They chatted for episode 3 of the awards-shortlisted Wearside Echoes podcast, which is sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, and Amanda had some wonderful recollections of how her career as a book author began.

‘It is really solitary. I had been working for the newspapers and freelance for over 20 years. I had gone through all the specialities there is,” she said.

‘I had gone through the hard news, health, features and then I had started to write a lot of personal articles.’

The real-life shipyard girls in Sunderland during World War II. | Sunderland Echo

‘I just went where nobody could see me and literally jumped up and down with excitement’

It led to her getting an agent and progressing to becoming an author of best selling books. She remembered how she celebrated her first success - by shouting from the hilltops.

“When I got the first copy of the first book, I just thought ‘oh my gosh’. It was my book and it had my pen name on.

“I took the book and I took my dog Rosie, a big bull mastiff, and we went up to Cleadon Hills. It was a lovely clear day and a bit biting cold.

Packed with personal memories

“I just went where nobody could see me and literally jumped up and down with excitement with the book in my hand! I just could not believe it.”

The fog lifts on a sunny morning on the Cleadon Hills in 2019. | se

The podcast is packed with personal memories from Amanda who writes under her pen name of Nancy Revell.

You can catch the interview on any of these channels. They are Podfollow, Apple and Spotify, or you can here it here.

Shortlisted for a national award

Amanda Revell Walton who shared her life story for the latest episode of our Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions. | se/ugc/other 3rd party

Wearside Echoes - which has been shortlisted for the National Publisher Podcast Awards

Wearside Echoes series 2 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

