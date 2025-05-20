'My IVF treatment and husband's cancer battle': Amazing interview with Shipyard Girls author
Amanda’s Shipyard Girls novels are known and loved by a huge army of followers.
‘It was a very natural childhood, playing all those games like British Bulldog’
She shared her life story and explained how two huge health battles led her to becoming one of Britain’s best loved writers.
From Alexandra Park to Whitburn
‘For the first 11 years of my childhood, I was in Alexandra Park,” she told us.
‘It was great because there were loads of other children there of similar ages. I suppose it was a very natural childhood, playing all those games like British Bulldog.”
Amanda added: “Food has got a lot to do with my childhood. Things like mince and dumplings and all those really Northern meals.”
She and her friends enjoyed a ‘really outdoorsy life’ which also included making dens or creating their own perfumes from flowers they found.
Amanda’s family moved from to the Whitburn area when she was 11 years old.
Husband was diagnosed with had and neck cancer
She changed from Hill View Junior School to Fulwell Grange and then to Sunderland Church High School.
She loved sports and academia before going to Oxford University to do a degree. Amanda stayed in the south as her career developed in journalism and she joined a local weekly newspaper.
But she was so talented that she soon rose through the ranks and was writing for national news organisations.
She eventually became a freelance journalist and was behind ‘hard news’ national stories which exposed paedophiles, as well as others which she described as ‘daft’ high profile pieces on celebrities.
‘It meant you could stay in really posh hotels’, she said.
‘A lot of the way that I dealt with quite awful things was to do with my childhood, my upbringing and being from Sunderland’
But at about the same time, Amanda and her husband Paul were facing health battles of their own.
Paul was diagnosed with had and neck cancer at the same time as the couple were trying to have a baby through IVF treatment, which failed.
Amanda said: “A lot of the way that I dealt with quite awful things was to do with my childhood, my upbringing and being from Sunderland. Having that innate resilience which I think North Eastern people tend to have.
“It enabled me to be strong but also have that slight sense of dark humour about stuff.”
Packed with fascinating memories from her life
The discovery of a lump in her husband’s neck was ‘the start of what became a horrendous year’.
Amanda said she and Paul ‘knew it was going to be a long journey’ and at times the outcome seemed bleak.
She recalled how it ‘became hard for me to work because Paul was very ill. There was all the to-ing and fro-ing from the hospital.
“All of a sudden I just had this idea to write this column and I suggested it to one of the women’s magazines who were amazing.”
Amanda tells us all about her progress from there to becoming an author in the latest episode of the podcast which is available online, and is packed with fascinating memories from her life.
