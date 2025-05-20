Sunderland woman Amanda Revell Walton today talked about the ‘horrendous year’ which led to her becoming a best-selling writer.

Amanda’s Shipyard Girls novels are known and loved by a huge army of followers.

‘It was a very natural childhood, playing all those games like British Bulldog’

Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes. | other 3rd party

She shared her life story and explained how two huge health battles led her to becoming one of Britain’s best loved writers.

We are indebted to Amanda for speaking to Wearside Echoes for the latest episode of our awards-shortlisted podcast series, available from today.

The series is sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions and features interviews with six amazing people, each with a unique story to tell.

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | other 3rd party

Amanda features in episode 3.

From Alexandra Park to Whitburn

‘For the first 11 years of my childhood, I was in Alexandra Park,” she told us.

‘It was great because there were loads of other children there of similar ages. I suppose it was a very natural childhood, playing all those games like British Bulldog.”

Amanda added: “Food has got a lot to do with my childhood. Things like mince and dumplings and all those really Northern meals.”

One of Amanda Revell Walton's best selling books. She has shared her lift story with Wearside Echoes for episode 3 of our podcast. | other 3rd party

She and her friends enjoyed a ‘really outdoorsy life’ which also included making dens or creating their own perfumes from flowers they found.

Amanda’s family moved from to the Whitburn area when she was 11 years old.

Husband was diagnosed with had and neck cancer

She changed from Hill View Junior School to Fulwell Grange and then to Sunderland Church High School.

Sunderland author Amanda Revell Walton, who writes as Nancy Revell. | se

She loved sports and academia before going to Oxford University to do a degree. Amanda stayed in the south as her career developed in journalism and she joined a local weekly newspaper.

But she was so talented that she soon rose through the ranks and was writing for national news organisations.

She eventually became a freelance journalist and was behind ‘hard news’ national stories which exposed paedophiles, as well as others which she described as ‘daft’ high profile pieces on celebrities.

‘It meant you could stay in really posh hotels’, she said.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

‘A lot of the way that I dealt with quite awful things was to do with my childhood, my upbringing and being from Sunderland’

But at about the same time, Amanda and her husband Paul were facing health battles of their own.

Paul was diagnosed with had and neck cancer at the same time as the couple were trying to have a baby through IVF treatment, which failed.

Amanda said: “A lot of the way that I dealt with quite awful things was to do with my childhood, my upbringing and being from Sunderland. Having that innate resilience which I think North Eastern people tend to have.

“It enabled me to be strong but also have that slight sense of dark humour about stuff.”

Packed with fascinating memories from her life

The discovery of a lump in her husband’s neck was ‘the start of what became a horrendous year’.

Wearside Echoes has been shortlisted in the Best Local and Community Podcast category of The Publisher Podcast Awards. | National World

Amanda said she and Paul ‘knew it was going to be a long journey’ and at times the outcome seemed bleak.

She recalled how it ‘became hard for me to work because Paul was very ill. There was all the to-ing and fro-ing from the hospital.

“All of a sudden I just had this idea to write this column and I suggested it to one of the women’s magazines who were amazing.”

Amanda tells us all about her progress from there to becoming an author in the latest episode of the podcast which is available online, and is packed with fascinating memories from her life.

Shortlisted for a national award

Wearside Echoes - which has been shortlisted for the National Publisher Podcast Awards - is available to listen to here.

