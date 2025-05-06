'I was house hunting in a 'very quiet' Sunderland on Cup Final Day 1973': A remarkable podcast interview
He loves the history, is involved in the music scene and reckons the city has ‘just about accepted’ him after 50 years of living here.
Born within the sight of Wembley Stadium
Keith shared his life story with us in the second episode of our new series of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions.
But Keith’s story began well away from Wearside. He was born in Wembley, within sight of the stadium.
His father worked for the Civil Service in London before the family soon moved to Kendal. Keith took a degree at Newcastle University and remembered: “I met my wife in 1970 and in 1973, we married.”
‘The place was deserted, absolutely deserted’
The couple came to Sunderland on Cup Final Day in 1973. But not to get into the football spirit.
Keith explained: “We were house hunting and the place was deserted, absolutely deserted.”
The couple later travelled to Hartlepool to watch Sunderland beat Leeds United on TV with friends. But Keith and his wife Barbara were smitten with Wearside life and bought their first house in Hendon.
Keith said: “We were soon ensconced in Sunderland life and I think we are ‘almost accepted’ now’ after 50 years.”
‘It’s all about the people. The people in Sunderland are smashing’
The couple chose Sunderland as a place to live because Barbara was studying in Newcastle and Keith was teaching in Hartlepool.
‘We decided we would live halfway and see how it went,” said Keith. “It has gone very well. We are very very happy here in Sunderland. It’s all about the people. The people in Sunderland are smashing.”
Keith admits to having ‘lots of irons in fires’.
He has a love for singing, folk dancing, history and once ran the folk club at the Blue Bell pub in Fulwell.
Keith has done much more besides, but to find out what else there is, make sure you enjoy our latest podcast episode.
Tune in to listen to Keith's full interview with Wearside Echoes - which has been shortlisted for the National Publisher Podcast Awards - here.
Wearside Echoes series 2 is available on all major podcasts platforms
