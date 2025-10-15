The Tudor Grove school in Sunderland gets the spotlight with memorable moments to enjoy from 1990 to 2009.
All these photo memories come from the Sunderland Echo archives and include a day of balloon art, drumming, a visit to the Wild West and excellent gymnastics performers.
Have a browse through our gallery to find out more.
1. Musical in 1990
Back to June 1990 for this look at recorder sessions which were held at Plains Farm Primary School. | se
2. New skills in 2004
Pupils learned about the skills needed for Indian dancing in a workshop led by Victoria Allen in February 2004. | se
3. Stars of the stage in 2004
Meet the stars of the school's 2004 production of Joseph. Tell us if you recognise any of the cast members. | se
4. Unbeatable in 2004
The school's under-8s team won every one of their 59 games in all competitions in 2004. What a performance! | se