13 picture perfect scenes from Plains Farm Academy in Sunderland - pink wigs and dancing included

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

It’s time for another retro visit to the classroom and we have a whole gallery of Plains Farm scenes to share with you.

The Tudor Grove school in Sunderland gets the spotlight with memorable moments to enjoy from 1990 to 2009.

All these photo memories come from the Sunderland Echo archives and include a day of balloon art, drumming, a visit to the Wild West and excellent gymnastics performers.

Have a browse through our gallery to find out more.

Back to June 1990 for this look at recorder sessions which were held at Plains Farm Primary School.

1. Musical in 1990

Back to June 1990 for this look at recorder sessions which were held at Plains Farm Primary School. | se

Pupils learned about the skills needed for Indian dancing in a workshop led by Victoria Allen in February 2004.

2. New skills in 2004

Pupils learned about the skills needed for Indian dancing in a workshop led by Victoria Allen in February 2004. | se

Meet the stars of the school's 2004 production of Joseph. Tell us if you recognise any of the cast members.

3. Stars of the stage in 2004

Meet the stars of the school's 2004 production of Joseph. Tell us if you recognise any of the cast members. | se

The school's under-8s team won every one of their 59 games in all competitions in 2004. What a performance!

4. Unbeatable in 2004

The school's under-8s team won every one of their 59 games in all competitions in 2004. What a performance! | se

