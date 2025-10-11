I'm going back to 2012 for 17 glittering memories of a Sunderland night out at Ttonic

Join me in 2012 for a superb selection of photos showing people having fun in Ttonic.

There are 17 photos to share and all of them were submitted to the Sunderland Echo.

The city centre venue was bustling with people when this photographer captured a whole series of wonderful images and here they are once more.

See how many faces you recognise.

Such a happy reminder of a night out in Sunderland. Tell us if you were pictured enjoying yourself in Ttonic.

1. Happy recollections

Such a happy reminder of a night out in Sunderland. Tell us if you were pictured enjoying yourself in Ttonic. | other 3rd party

A toast to some lovely memories from Sunderland in 2012.

2. Raise a toast

A toast to some lovely memories from Sunderland in 2012. | other 3rd party

Five people who looked like they were having a wonderful time in 2012.

3. They had fun

Five people who looked like they were having a wonderful time in 2012. | other 3rd party

Such a happy scene from Ttonic in Sunderland. Tell us if you loved a night out there in 2012.

4. Loving the atmosphere

Such a happy scene from Ttonic in Sunderland. Tell us if you loved a night out there in 2012. | other 3rd party

