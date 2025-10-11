There are 17 photos to share and all of them were submitted to the Sunderland Echo.
The city centre venue was bustling with people when this photographer captured a whole series of wonderful images and here they are once more.
See how many faces you recognise.
1. Happy recollections
Such a happy reminder of a night out in Sunderland. Tell us if you were pictured enjoying yourself in Ttonic. | other 3rd party
2. Raise a toast
A toast to some lovely memories from Sunderland in 2012. | other 3rd party
3. They had fun
Five people who looked like they were having a wonderful time in 2012. | other 3rd party
4. Loving the atmosphere
Such a happy scene from Ttonic in Sunderland. Tell us if you loved a night out there in 2012. | other 3rd party